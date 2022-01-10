Amazing Things To Do In Jaisalmer – Rajasthan Tour

The golden and shining city of Rajasthan It is Jaisalmer is among the most famous historical sites in the state of Rajasthan, which was named in honor of Jaisal Singh. Relax in the vast Thar Desert, and the city is well-known for its diverse heritage and culture. It’s an excellent destination for those who love art or culture lovers, as well as adventure seekers, Jaisalmer serves as one of the top tourist destinations that meet the requirements of every tourist.

If you want to enjoy a peaceful ride through the desert, try an excursion on a camel and enjoy the stunning views of the sunset. Experience thrilling travel adventures like quad biking or Dune bashing; you’ll be able to test your adrenaline levels as never before at Jaisalmer, the Golden City. To ensure that most of your Rajasthan trip is memorable, enjoy a myriad of exciting activities in Jaisalmer along a scenic trail.

Take a look at these amazing things to do on the Jaisalmer Travel for a truly fantastic trip in 2021.

Desert Camping: Unlike the adventure of camping in hills, camping in the desert is among the most effective ways to learn about the lifestyles of the people living in Rajasthan. This trip takes you back to the medieval era, and you can select luxurious camping accommodations that bring back the historic way of life in the past. If you are still looking for Package options to enjoy you vacations then Thrillophilia’s Packages are the best to make your trip amazing. Explore Jaisalmer Fort: It is the largest and most well-known fort of Rajasthan that is constructed with yellow sandstone that transforms into honey-gold when it is evening. The fort is situated on the Trikuta hill and is the most significant part of the Rajput heritage. Thrilling Jeep Safari: Imagine yourself in the thrilling Jeep Safari. An exhilarating trip that will leave you speechless with the excitement that abounds in the vast Thar. Camel Safari in the Desert: The endless expanse of undulating sands and breathtaking places to visit on camel rides are among the best activities you can do while in Jaisalmer. The thrill of a camel ride is sure to fill you with excitement and excitement.

A desert safari is typically planned to take you to beautiful, isolated dunes of sand. Experience a desert safari and explore the many facets and artifacts related to the heritage, culture, and past of Rajasthan.

Enjoy the Rajasthani Cuisines and experience the authentic flavor of Rajasthan by tasting the authentic Rajasthan food is the best alternative. Get rid of the fast food and indulge in Rajasthani food that will delight your taste buds and satisfy the culinary whimsy inside you. Boating at Gadisar Lake: The artificial lake was built through Maharawal Gadsi Singh in the 14th century to meet the water demands of the dry land in Jaisalmer. It soon became a popular tourist attraction and is a place of pilgrimage since numerous shrines and temples are situated around the lake.

The pleasure of boating on Gadisar Lake is an unforgettable experience that will make the evening a special memory from the Jaisalmer tour package.

Take a look at the lavish Patwon ki Haveli: The collection of five tiny Havelis, along with Patwon ki Haveli was constructed in 1805. The government controls it, and there are still mirrors and paintings in its architectural splendor. Shopping in vibrant bazaars is a must-do activity in Jaisalmer, which is awash with the rich history and grand bazaars. Find a variety of precious gems and leather items, jewelry handmade from wood along with precious stones, and many other textile items as you stroll through a variety of vibrant bazaars. Village Safari Tour: Take an adventure with the indigenous villagers of Jaisalmer. A tour through rural and authentic villages transports visitors to a new world entirely. Discover the ways of life in such communities that provide peace and tranquility to your travel experience. Engage with the locals and learn more about their way of life. The Safari at Desert National Park: In the western Indian state of Rajasthan, Desert National Park is among the most significant national parks in India. It is an important tourist destination in Jaisalmer that lets you observe an ecosystem of deserts. There are numerous species of birds and diverse fauna such as blackbuck, chinkara, desert cat, wolf, and Bengal Fox. Worship Jain Temples, Jain temple is located in Jaisalmer Fort; The temple is a popular tourist draw during the Jaisalmer sightseeing tour. The temples are from the 12th and 13th centuries, and they were built using yellow sandstone. Explore The abandoned Kuldhara Village: Kuldhara village is around15 Km away from jaisalmer, an uninhabited Indian village that tells inspiring and intriguing stories. The town is like a town that was once the home of a considerable number of Paliwal Brahmins. Although it’s now abandoned temples, step-wells, and other structures built, there are many.

Best time to visit Jaisalmer: The winter months (November through March) are perfect for holidays in Jaisalmer. Because this region has desert conditions that are characterized by a desert climate, the temperature in other seasons is very humid and hot.

Therefore, if you’re looking to plan your vacation in Jaisalmer and want to enjoy the desert, you should make plans for your trip between November and March. This popular time of year will allow you to enjoy the annual festival of culture called The Jaisalmer Desert Festival during January and February.

Take a look at the lengthy list of exciting activities to enjoy in Jaisalmer with a Rajasthan Tour Package will make your vacation awe-inspiring. Plan your next journey towards Jaisalmer, the Golden City of Rajasthan, with your family or friends and relish these unforgettable travel experiences. Enhance your holiday experience by being a part of the thrilling adventures of Jaisalmer!