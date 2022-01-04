Online Slot Providers Known Around the Globe

The catalogues of modern online casinos present different versions of gaming software. In some devices, you can get large payouts, while others offer exciting gameplay and many bonus options. Over the past few years, the competition in this market has become very high, as 120+ casino software vendors are offering unique solutions! There are several global gambling providers whose releases attract the attention of punters. Let’s get to know them better!

Top World Providers Offering The Best Software

The slots are issued by the provider companies. Each provider is tested by a regulatory company. Therefore, if the club has a license, the user can have no doubts about the honesty of the software. So, which vendors hold the top positions in the global gambling market?

Microgaming . It entered the gambling market in 1994 and has become the market leader. Obtaining a license has become a guarantee that customers can trust the company. Today Microgaming has over 800 slots, half of which are adapted for mobile devices. They support dozens of languages, detailed graphics, and elaborate plots. Microgaming has developed its system of a progressive jackpot. Besides, all the games feature high RTP (you can find RTP for each slot here). Microgaming specialists are no longer engaged in the slots’ development but help young studios!

. It entered the gambling market in 1994 and has become the market leader. Obtaining a license has become a guarantee that customers can trust the company. Today Microgaming has over 800 slots, half of which are adapted for mobile devices. They support dozens of languages, detailed graphics, and elaborate plots. Microgaming has developed its system of a progressive jackpot. Besides, all the games feature high RTP (you can find RTP for each slot here). Microgaming specialists are no longer engaged in the slots’ development but help young studios! Amatic . The company started working in the gambling industry back in 1993. Initially, Amatic engineers developed slots for the largest land-based gambling establishments in the world. Amatic was one of the last to switch to the online space. Today the company is successfully developing and occupies top positions. Amatic has adopted HTML5 technology. In addition, the provider’s assortment includes many games with competitive RTP and large payouts.

. The company started working in the gambling industry back in 1993. Initially, Amatic engineers developed slots for the largest land-based gambling establishments in the world. Amatic was one of the last to switch to the online space. Today the company is successfully developing and occupies top positions. Amatic has adopted HTML5 technology. In addition, the provider’s assortment includes many games with competitive RTP and large payouts. Bally Technologies . This studio is one of the world’s most reputable manufacturers of slot machines and other equipment for the casino and gambling business. Founded in the first half of the last century, the company is one of the oldest brands on the market. Over its long history, the company has participated in various thematic events. Bally offers gambling devices with cumulative jackpots of various types.

. This studio is one of the world’s most reputable manufacturers of slot machines and other equipment for the casino and gambling business. Founded in the first half of the last century, the company is one of the oldest brands on the market. Over its long history, the company has participated in various thematic events. Bally offers gambling devices with cumulative jackpots of various types. EGT. It is a Bulgarian company that creates slot machines for online casinos. The provider has been working in the gambling industry for 18 years. During this time, EGT studio has developed various slots, roulettes, poker, and keno devices. The company’s games are distinguished by a high percentage of return on funds, numerous bonus rounds, and a unique feature – Mystery Jackpot. You can make bets on EGT online slots for real money or for free in the demo version. The provider’s games are adapted for popular platforms, including desktops and mobile phones.

Modern online casinos can offer a wide variety of games that will allow even the most selective gambler to satisfy their preferences! All over the world, there are several thousands of games. But quite a few software vendors are worthy of being a world leader. You need to choose trusted and well-known companies in order not only to enjoy the game but also to win large sums.