10 Ways To Make Hair Look Thicker

All hair is beautiful. No matter where you fall among the four curl patterns, you still have other hair characteristics (porousness, density, and more) that make your hair yours.

However, just because your hair is wonderful, that doesn’t mean it’s exactly where you want it to be. Whether you were born with fine hair or you have otherwise been given poor luck in the hair department, you don’t have to live with thin hair if you don’t want to. You can get the illusion of thick hair no matter what your hair type actually is.

Are you wanting thinking hair, but want to avoid hair extensions and other costly remedies? If so, you should know that there are ways to make your hair look like it is super thick with things that you probably already have around the home.

Here are our top 7 tips to make your hair look thicker at home.

Cut Your Hair

If you’re trying to find haircuts for thin hair, you can usually make your hair look thicker just by cutting it short. Your hair will have more volume when it’s a short or medium length, especially if it has appeared more stringy as it’s gotten longer.

Not everyone looks good with long hair, and the fact of the matter is that having long hair when it doesn’t suit your hair type might make it look thinner without it actually being thinner. Flattering haircuts depend on many factors, so you may have to experiment a bit to find one that works for you.

Shorter hair is also easier to style and doesn’t get weighed down by the weight of long hair, so it’s a win-win for someone that wants more body and the appearance of thicker hair.

Use Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is traditionally used to make dirtier hair get a second life, but you can also use it on clean, thin hair to boost the volume. It is essentially used as a texturizing spray to give your hair more grip and texture. You’ll also find that there is more volume, which often leads to the illusion of thicker hair anyway.

Make sure that you’re holding the bottle far from your actual strands to avoid creating a dull effect on the shine or using too much on your clean scalp.

Condition First

Thin hair can really benefit from using conditioner before shampooing in the shower. Although it might sound counterintuitive, the conditioner you use may be weighing your hair down and making it too soft to hold products for thin hair (or get them to do what they were designed to do).

Shampooing second instead of first will make your hair a little more textured, helping it hold style and volume.

The conditioner you already have will work for this tip. You can also consider using a pre-wash conditioner, which is designed for use before shampoo.

Lightly Tease Your Hair

Take a fine-tooth comb and gently give your hair some volume by teasing the roots. To do this, you’ll comb the hair backward near your roots on the areas of your head that need additional volume.

More volume in your hair will make your hair look thicker naturally. The height will make it appear like you have more hair than you do in areas that need it.

Try Hair Masks and Products

Hair masks can be a great option for people that are concerned about hair breakage, which is a common issue if you have thin hair. In addition to that, your hair will actually look thinner if you let it beak off at mid-length or your ends, so it’s crucial to prevent it from happening.

If you’re sure that your hair is thinning and you want to see if you can get some of that growth back, there are medicated products that could help. Such products, like RU58841, can have an impact on follicular hair regrowth in a short period of time. You’ll want to continue to use the chemical to maintain the results.

Sleep With a Braid

Sleeping with your hair down will usually leave it fairly flat. For this reason, you should consider braiding your hair or putting it in an updo before you hit the sack.

You can do a simple braid or twist your hair in little sections throughout your head before pinning it up for bed. This will help you have more volume in the morning, which we already mentioned leads to a fuller appearance, but it might also help you avoid needing heat styling in the morning.

Use Root Powders

Root powders are designed to cover up grey hairs, but much like dry shampoo, they can serve an additional purpose. By covering any spots that your scalp may shine through (especially if you have darker hair), it will simply look like you have more hair than you really do.

This is a simple trick, but it’s most effective if you use the root powder in the right spots. Focus on your part area and the crown of your head for the best effect, but be careful not to overdo it.

Make Your Hair Look Thicker With Ease

With these ideas in mind, you can make your hair look thicker starting right now. Consider using a few of these tips to see if you can notice a change over time. If you’re not sure whether or not it’s working, don’t be afraid to take before and after photos to see what type of difference you’re making!

Did you find this content useful? If so, be sure to take a look at the rest of our website for more haircare tips like these.