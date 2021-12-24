Underclassmen Earn Several 19-6A All-District Awards

By Terry Carter
Katy junior running back Seth Davis may not have surprised anyone by capturing the 19-6A Football MVP honors after rushing for a prodigious 2,460 yards and 28 touchdowns as the defending state champion Tigers finished 14-1 in 2021.
Davis may have ended his junior season limping slightly, but he is expected to lead the chase for another state championship with his Tiger teammates. And he was the standout in the Tigers’ state championship run in 2020. Davis will be on track in the fall to pursue the all-time rushing yardage mark for a Katy Tiger.
But Cinco Ranch junior quarterback Gavin Rutherford, who threw for 2,752 yards and 29 scores, made the voting close for the overall district MVP. Rutherford earned Offensive Player of the Year instead, completing 186-of-293 passes and rushed for 401 yards. Runner-up for Offensive Player of the year was another junior standout, Morton Ranch’s elusive Santa Scott. Scott ran for 1,247 yards, 12 touchdowns; he has also proven reliable as a receiver with 23 receptions for 369 yards. Both standouts return for senior campaigns in 2022.
“Gavin takes such pride in the details of the position, and he combines that with a competitive fire that few can match. He can make every throw on the field and has tremendous pocket presence and toughness,” Cinco Ranch head coach Chris Dudley said of his returning quarterback.
Dudley himself earned 19-6A Coach of the Year recognition after guiding a balanced Cougar squad to a solid 8-5 record, 3-3 in district play. The Cougars squeaked into postseason play and advanced to the Region III semifinals before falling to Summer Creek. 2021 was a huge step-up after Cinco Ranch finished 1-7 in 2020.
“I am very humbled, but also proud of our entire coaching staff. It is a credit to them; they are instrumental in our program, taking the next step like we did this year,” Dudley said. “We have made steady progress… the program is on solid footing now, and while we had a great run to the regional semifinals, our players want to raise the bar even higher.”
Katy’s leading tackler Ty Kana, a 6-2, 210-pound senior linebacker, won the 19-6A Defensive Player of the Year. He registered 124 tackles, 70 unassisted and 11 for loss to lead the state-ranked Tigers. Cinco Ranch senior Fordham Parks finished second with 89 tackles, five interceptions and three caused fumbles.
Seven Lakes’ senior Keegan Sneedon won the Special Teams Player of the Year award in near-unanimous fashion. The Spartan senior punter/kicker connected on 9-of-14 field goal attempts, including a 46-yard conversion. Sneedon converted 25-of-27 PAT attempts and showed power in kickoffs in 11 games with 27 touchbacks on kickoffs. Katy senior Axel Robertson converted 91-of-94 PATs and 8-of-11 field goals, to finish second for this award.
“Keegan had a really good year. He was consistent all year and really became a weapon for us in our kicking game,” Seven Lakes head coach Jimmy Hamonn said.
Tompkins sophomore Wyatt Young Newcomer of the Year after a breakout season running the pigskin and catching passes. Young’s biggest game may have been in the Region III semifinal against eventual 6A-D1 state champion North Shore. The sophomore ran for three touchdowns and 131 yards against the high-octane Mustang defense; he also caught five passes for 56 yards. For the season, Young finished with 602 receiving yards and 402 rushing with 10 rushing touchdowns and four as a receiver.
Here are the remaining 2021 District 19-6A All-District Selections
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
First Team:
Tompkins senior Ethan Vasquez
Taylor senior Nolan Hay
Katy senior Terrence Ochai
Morton Ranch junior Zachary Session
Katy junior Jacob Egg
Second Team:
Katy junior Isaiah Ybarra
Katy senior Caleb Webb
Seven Lakes senior Filbert Presley
Tompkins junior Pedro Da Silva
Seven Lakes senior DJ Nechvatal
CENTER
First Team:
Katy senior Dylan Erickson
Second Team:
Tompkins senior Dylan Erwin
RUNNING BACKS
First Team:
Katy junior Seth Davis
Morton Ranch junior Santana Scott
Taylor senior Michael Whitaker III
Second Team:
Seven Lakes sophomore Barrett Hudson
Tompkins sophomore Caleb Blocker
Cinco Ranch junior Sam McKnight
FULLBACK
First Team:
Katy senior Isaiah Smith
Second Team:
Seven Lakes senior Michael Amico
RECEIVERS
First Team:
Tompkins senior Joshua McMillan
Mayde Creek senior Jordan Kelly
Cinco Ranch junior Seth Salverino
Second Team:
Katy senior Antonio Silva
Katy senior Nic Anderson
Cinco Ranch junior Noah Abboud
QUARTERBACK
First Team:
Cinco Ranch junior Gavin Rutherford
Second Team:
Tompkins senior Cole Francis
TIGHT END
First Team:
Tompkins senior Chidden Lebechi
Second Team:
Seven Lakes junior Landon Ross
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER OFFENSE
First Team:
Morton Ranch junior Santana Scott
Second Team:
Tompkins sophomore Wyatt Young
PUNTER
First Team:
Taylor junior Alei Sabek
Second Team:
Seven Lakes senior Scott Stanford
KICKER
First Team:
Seven Lakes senior Keegan Sneedon
Second Team:
Katy senior Axel Robertson
RETURN SPECIALIST
First Team:
Tompkins senior Joshua McMillan
Second Team:
Morton Ranch junior Santan Scott
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
First Team:
Tompkins senior Eti-ini Bassey
Katy senior Malik Sylla
Tompkins senior Sean Dubose Jr.
Seven Lakes senior Shashwat Singh
Katy senior Dylan Bennett
Second Team:
Morton Ranch junior Jamall Lindsey
Katy senior Cayde Robertson
Taylor sophomore Ashton Coker
Cinco Ranch senior Zach Dycus
Cinco Ranch senior Rhett Rodabaugh
LINEBACKERS
First Team:
Tompkins senior Bryce Shaink
Katy senior Ty Kana
Seven Lakes senior Scott Stanford
Cinco Ranch senior Kasey Murry
Second Team:
Katy junior Damian Neveaux
Tompkins senior Caden Welsh
Morton Ranch senior Alexis Lima
Seven Lakes sophomore Dakyus Brinkley
SECONDARY
First Team:
Cinco Ranch senior Fordham Parks
Tompkins junior Caleb Komolafe
Katy senior Hamilton McMartin
Katy junior Johnathan Hall
Katy junior Arian Parish
Second Team:
Katy junior Brady Englett
Taylor senior Hollis Robinson
Mayde Creek junior Tay’Shawn Wilson
Seven Lakes junior Bryce Turner
Cinco Ranch senior Jackson Pursley
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER DEFENSE
First Team:
Katy senior Carson Marshall
Second Team:
Tompkins senior Cole Binkley
HONORABLE MENTION
Katy junior WR JR Ceyanes
Katy senior WR Ronnie Schneider
Katy sophomore TE Luke Carter