What ELD device must have?

The ELD (Electronic Logging Device) Rule affects most of the 3.5 million commercial vehicle drivers. Those who are required to complete Hours of Service Records of Duty Status, were obligated to install ELDs until December 2019. Trying to help create safe conditions of work for drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration obligated every commercial motor company to install electronic logging devices, which would help accurately track, count and report driver’s Hours of Service. Such devices had to be self-certified and registered on FMCSA’s website. Ezlogz is one of the ELD providers. Its products are innovative and modern. ELDs from Ezlogz are simple to use but helpful in driver’s HOS recording.

Once connected to the vehicle’s engine, it starts to monitor all the driving data: moving status, engine’s active hours, malfunctions, on-duty and off-duty hours of the driver. All the information is automatically sent to the operator’s computer. All the driver must do is to log into the device and leave the rest to it.

To make your work easier and your reports more accurate, the ELD must meet the needs of the driver, carrier and federal legislation. At the same time it has to be simple and understandable. Minimum performance and design standards for HOS ELDs were established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

So to be compliant to FMCSA mandate, and ELD must perform such functions:

Have one of two options of electronic data transfer to the operator. Telematics is the first option: the ELD must be able to electronically transfer data to an authorized official via web services and email. Local option provides the ability to transfer data via Bluetooth or USB2.0. It also must provide either the display or a printout data during a roadside inspection. Automatically record the following information at regular intervals: time, date, location, whether the vehicle is moving, miles driven, identity of the driver and the carrier. Automatic log in every time service status changes at 60 minute intervals, when the engine is on and off, and at the beginning and end the driver of personal use and transfers. Original records cannot be erased or modified. It is an obligatory condition the ELD must perform.

The ELDs must have:

intuitive touch-screen display;

secure login;

possibility of access to the system by the co-driver. The screen must show two drivers’ accounts if they are both on duty;

automatic motion detection sensor;

countdown for all types of working statuses;

determination of the distance traveled;

obtaining operational data of the vehicle: engine power, malfunction;

GPS-tracking;

trailer control;

efficient way to add shipping documents and comments;

automatic data transfer to the carrier’s operator;

easy viewing and confirmation of records;

office can easily access journal entries via Depot app;

Those who want additional services, can order ELDs with onboard cams, reefer sensors, passenger control cams, navigation system and other.

An ELD application must be intuitive to use – this is the essential feature. Driver has many other responsibilities when being on the road, so the solution that makes his work easy is important, say the FMCSA Regulations.