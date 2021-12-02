Alec Baldwin Claimed That He Didn’t Fire The Gun On Set

Alec Baldwin confirmed to the media that he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that ended up severely wounding cinematography Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, Rust.

The claim was made by the star in his first interview ever since the incident happened back in October.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, he said: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never.” The interview was reported to have been made on Tuesday, and it will be broadcast in the United States on Thursday evening.

Following the interview that went on for full 80 minutes, Stephanopoulos described the discussion as raw and intense, he also claimed that the film actor, Baldwin was “devastated” yet “very candid” and forthcoming during his interview, which he made clear on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

He said: “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC. This was the most intense I’ve ever experienced.”

Baldwin is famous for his performances in movies like ‘The Hunt For Red October’ and ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’, as well as his popular impersonation of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Aside from the short interview he had with TMZ back in October in order to stop the paparazzi from following him and his family around, Baldwin hasn't been featured in any interview till this one with ABC News.

He explained the incident to be a “one in a trillion episode” saying that accidents like this rarely happened on film sets. Unfortunately, Ms Hutchins was killed due to the “cold” gun onset of Rust in New Mexico.

Ms Hutchins was immediately transported to a hospital by helicopter following the shooting but she ended up dying to the severe injuries. Director Joel Souza was also reported to be injured.

The court records confirmed that Baldwin was given the weapon by the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, who had no knowledge that the gun contained live ammunition and even shouted “cold gun” to indicate that it was unloaded.

The weapon was handed to Halls by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a 24-year-old armorer on the film. When asked how a live bullet got into the set, Baldwin said: “I have no idea.

“Someone put a live bullet into a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

MsGutirrez-Reed’s lawyers also claimed that she had no idea where “the live round came from” either. This is now the main topic, and it is at the centre of a police investigation in the United States.

Following several investigations, a warrant to search the premises of an arms supplier in the US was carried out earlier this week. The report has it that the police were told that the ammunition for the film had been delivered from several sources, which includes PDQ Arm & Prop.