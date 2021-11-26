Understanding El Salvador’s Bitcoin city

El Salvador is among the only nation to recognize Bitcoin as a legal tender. However, as per the latest buzz, the country is not planning to make an entire city based on Bitcoin, the largest and oldest digital currency. Nayib Bukele, the President of the country, announced this news wherein he collected all the Bitcoin enthusiasts during Bitcoin Week. The project of Bitcoin City will get the funds of 1 billion USD, and it will be located near a volcano close to the Gulf of Fonseca. The administration seems to be coming with the economic growth and the investment. However, it comes with the assumption of the price of Bitcoin that seemed to remain over the upward trajectory. Let’s understand his plan; he talks about Bitcoin City in the following paragraph, or you also have the option of exploring the sites or bitcoin-money.app. Let’s start:

Understanding Bitcoin City and the benefits it has for the people

Bitcoin city is near the above-said location, which comes like a coin or circle. It will have a large plaza to be built at the centre of the town wherein a massive size Bitcoin symbol will be installed. It will be developed close to the Colchagua volcano, further benefiting its geothermal energy in terms of power and digital currency mining. This energy helps solve several complex mathematical mining, an energy process of sorting out complicated mathematical calculations every day and night to verify and add different digital currency-based coins found within the Blockchain network. We, the country already running over a pilot Bitcoin mining project, which remains yet another geothermal power plant just close to another volcano area. As per the President, the people residing in this city will be free from paying any tax for their property, income and other capital gains or via different payroll taxes. Furthermore, the city is designed to attract foreign investment in the country.

At the same time, the country will have residential areas, commercial spaces having malls and food joints, and having a port within Bitcoin city informed the President. Also, the country will have access to technology, digital education and public transportation. The President also inspired the people present in the event to invest in the city and earn well. The only tax that would come along includes the value-added tax. At the same time, it could be employed to pay for the municipal bond, and the rest would remain for developing and maintaining the municipal infrastructure. He also pointed out that the city would be free from all kinds of taxes, including those we enlisted above. Interestingly, this space would also be free from the CO2 emissions, thus remaining a zero carbon dioxide zone, claims the reports.

The other big venture – Bitcoin Bonds

The President also talked about investing not less than 1 B USD on Bitcoin bonds. Half of this budget would build up the mining and energy infrastructure, and the rest would be employed in procuring Bitcoin. The entire process of managing these bonds would have the group called Blockstream, one of the BTC-based companies. The token-based bond is not often available for a wide range of users globally, and one can have access when it comes to investing the number of users in the world. They will have a limited amount of money to invest as low as 100 USD, claims the statement. All the revenue generated would be then utilized for all good reasons. He claimed that they would make Bitcoin popular and implement it in all the systems with this.

The Bitcoin Bond talks about the reformation of different capital markets, and it can be developed over Bitcoin along with the second layer technologies, including the Liquid Network. It can bring in foreign investment, making it more viable all across the globe. The revenue can be easily divided into the investors without any delay with all the privacy factors. Bonds can be traded around the year and with many more assets and bring in certain stable coins with the help of using different protocols, which further helped reduce the trust and issuing the bonds. So, you have so many things to earn through this.

Reference URL – https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-el-salvador-bitcoin-city-7635303/