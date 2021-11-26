Bitcoin Will Hit 100K USD: Experts

It was a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in 2021. After the up and then low, it has finally secured its highest position by securing 68K USD for the first time this year. However, it soon came down to 56K USD. So, with this roller coaster ride of Bitcoin, one can find too many more things happening. However, looking at the latest high point, it has remained all-time high. Yet, several experts feel that Bitcoin is one of the best ways to pass the 10K M. Most of the experts feel that sooner or later, Bitcoin will surpass the said limit sooner or later. However, the opinion of the experts varies from one expert to another. The volatility does not seem to be new. Several experts feel that some new digital currency-based investors have been highly conscious when allocating part and parcel of their profile to digital currency.

One can find Bitcoin on a steady rise in terms of value, and since the past few years, one can see several other digital currencies in the market. It seemed to become a reasonable cost for Bitcoin, which has made many investors remain curious about how high it could go at the end of the day. Ironically, one can find Bitcoin’s price very difficult when predicting over the susceptible when many market factors were seen establishing the asset-based classes. However, it is now being decided to check how experts have come up with their guesses. Even you can come to know about how things change. Unfortunately, one can find it difficult to predict the price of Bitcoin in the market. It is precisely more susceptible to promote the same in the market in the most conventional way. If you check what the experts have to say about the same, here one can find the following:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

If you look at the perspective of Bitcoin, most of the experts feel that it can reach up to around 100K USD by the end of 2023. Several experts have seen it coming up in a bullish way. Even knowledgeable educators and experts vouch for predicting 10K Bitcoiin in the first quarter of 2022. Kate Waltman, who is the NYC based certified public account, has been specializing in digital currency. Many more experts feel reserved when predicting as far as the number and date is concerned. But instead of putting the points together about the trend regarding the increasing the value in the coming time. Many more investors are now coming up in terms of their high expectations that can remain very much sustainable in the long-term value of Bitcoin with the help of organic market movement as seen in the 10K USD threshold in the nearby sight. The other known expert called Jurrien Timer remains the global macro director that is seen coming along with the Fidelity Investment in the previous month.

The following expert who has an exciting update is Kiana Danial. She happens to be the founder of Invest Diva and the book Cryptocurrency Investing For Dummies. You would find more and more varying predictions and opinions regarding how Bitcoin can move ahead in terms of digital currency investment perspective. One of the interesting points raised in this regard was the price of Bitcoin.

The usual economic factors coming along with crypto wallets that went on the say to the currency is meant for the investment part. The other factors that intend to go long include supply and demand along with other factors like new cycles, public sentiments and market events, to name a few. Besides, the experts feel that other factors also need to be checked apart from the above. These include the value of Bitcoin and its influence in the market. At the same time, several other things come along in the form of security or currency. The experts feel that the critical factor that drives the cost of Bitcoin is often the rate at which the new consumers are now buying and talking about digital currency. The more is the trend, and the higher is the chance to inflate the cost of Bitcoin or any other digital currency.