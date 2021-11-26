Bitcoin: The Single Best Shot for Getting Lifetime Liberty

If you ever switch on your TV screen or go through the news feed on Facebook, what do you see there? All you could see was people losing and gaining, and colossal money getting squandered and so on. At the same time, you see inflation, inequality and protests. And then you see the push and pull thing for mandates. Bitcoin lovers often reply to all these issues when they claim that Bitcoin can fix these issues. Well, this may be found as hyperbole, but the fact is Bitcoin remains the only realistic path to liberate people. We hear the witty remark too often, fix the world with money. Bitcoin is one of the critical things when it comes to gaining liberty. It can shrink the size of governments, combat issues like inflation, and reduce debt. It can help in giving good scope to governments.

So, how can Bitcoin achieve all this?

It is a big question, which we will answer, while for details, you can find more information here. Bitcoin is regarded as a saving technology, which is developing money. We know money has three essential functions – it should cater as a store of value, an essential medium of exchange and lastly, a unit of account. Bitcoin, despite the issue of volatility, is called a store of value. It is less than prevalent as a medium of exchange or even a unit of account. However, Bitcoin has been present in the market for the past 12 years. Still, it has been accepted in the market quickly. It is even faster than the internet. Money is regarded as the end goal and regarded as a network good. It means the very value and the application boost up even after getting the users. Every other incentive motivates others to take up Bitcoin in a big way and benefit them in a big way.

It has resulted in a shorter duration of time, while Bitcoin has emerged like something regarded as an esoteric toy meant for cypherpunks that top banks and financial institutions often accept. We also see the nations like El Salvador, which seems to become the savior allowing the digital currency technology to spread worldwide. It will increase the user base of Bitcoin, which is currently around 120 Million. Regardless of why people use Bitcoin, it has become cheaper and faster than fiat currency-based transactions. It could be due to the collapsing and growing the value by 200 per cent every year. On the other hand, it can help grow differently and even allow people to speculate about it.

It could save time and lives and help people get away from the worst kind of environmental possibilities. The example to this problem has answers in the articles coming from Alex Gladstein from Human Rights Foundation. He deals with the issue of Bitcoin usage in countries like Cuba, Palestine and Afghanistan. Bitcoin has helped empower millions of people, not just like any wealthy elites who can help people bank and deal with several other financial technologies and stock markets. Bitcoin can empower in helping billions of people who seemed to have unbanked the promises and put the future under control seeking the money. Bitcoin has a global appeal, and it attracts people to join and enjoy its usage.

At the same time, Bitcoin has emerged as a hope for millions of people, and it offers a viable alternative to hold traditional money that quickly melts in your hand. One of the key reasons you find most governments is to think beyond the income through taxation thing. In the last few days, we have seen the Federal Reserve printing around 40% of their currencies in the US. It is obvious to see the way it has translated the vast levels of inequality ever since people were seen closing to the government banks and benefiting people at the bottom. We see these banks are now directly multiplying their debts which the governments are accepting. Bitcoin network comes with personal ownership and adds a peaceful agitation against the money system. More than 21 Million Bitcoin is in use, and it is now being tested in different places. So far, it appears to be a robust option when creating a parallel system.