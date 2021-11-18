6 Tips To Break The Habit of Overeating

Overeating is a familiar problem. Sometimes it can be difficult to stop when one dish tastes better than the last, but this happens not only at a party. We often lose control of ourselves and at home, especially when we return from work very hungry. According to statistics, overeating is the most common eating disorder, but you can get rid of unhealthy habits by following certain rules.

How To Prevent Overeating?

Here are some tips to prevent overeating.

1. Give Up Rigid Diets

According to many nutritionists, the harsher the diet type, the higher the risk of breakdown and overeating. The exclusion of whole food groups from the diet in more than half of the cases leads to breakdowns.

Even while losing weight, you manage to withstand this torture, but the lost weight also returns when returning to the usual menu. So instead of experimenting with your health, it’s best to focus on making deliberate and beneficial changes to your diet. One of them is the rejection of fast food and convenience foods.

Get into the habit of preparing your own food, and for those suffering from a lack of time; you can do it with a large margin and freeze ready-made meals. Even changing the usual cooking method by the method of frying for stewing, baking, or boiling, you can begin to lose weight.

2. Give Up Alcohol Addiction

Like most of the states, alcohol addiction and binge eating are growing problems in Virginia (VA). According to experts, obesity, overeating, and alcohol abuse are all interrelated. Excessive consumption of alcohol stimulates hunger in a person; as a result, he/she tends to overeat. If it is not put under control, obesity and other health problems will be more likely to occur.

So, one must give up alcohol addiction to put an end to binge eating. For quitting alcohol, you must get a specialist’s help, and VA detox centers have world-class experts who can take care of your problem. Through proper treatment, you can stop yourself from overeating and preserve your health too.

3. Eat Frequent And Fractional Meals

Fractional five to six meals a day is the main and basic postulate of many therapeutic diets aimed at improving digestion and preventing and treating diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. If you refuse breakfast, you cannot find time for lunch, and you also miss the afternoon snack. Then it is quite natural that after returning from work in the evening, you pounce on food and can no longer stop.

By sticking to and following a regular eating plan, you will keep your blood glucose and hunger hormone ghrelin levels in check, which rise more and more often the less you sit down during the day. Also, try not to skip breakfast because it provides you with a necessary dose of energy to improve performance.

You can prepare the lunch in advance and take it with you to work in order to seize the moment and have a full meal. But afternoon tea and dinner should be light, as well as snacks during the day, for which vegetables and fruits, fermented milk drinks are ideal.

4. Observe The Food Ritual

Many satisfy their hunger while watching TV, watching the Internet news, and reading correspondence on social networks, while wondering why they constantly overeat. It’s just that the brain at this moment is busy with other things and does not control the saturation process.

Therefore, it is better to give up this habit, but it is not worth it to have good company, especially if your colleague or friend has similar problems. This way, you will be in control of each other and will be able to enjoy pleasant communication even after the end of the meal.

5. Listen To Yourself And Your Body

Many will consider this advice superfluous and unconstructive, but, as practice shows, an attentive attitude to oneself and one’s needs and feelings can really bear its positive results. Moreover, “mindful eating” is an invariable component of cognitive-behavioral therapy aimed at correcting eating behavior.

Indeed, few people know how to recognize the signals given by the body, and some even ignore them. So, in families where it is customary to eat together at a common table, the risk of overeating is higher. This is because some family members have to eat for the company when they do not feel hungry.

Drinking tea at work, accompanied by eating not the most useful cakes and cookies can lead to several unpleasant consequences. Of course, this is not a reason to refuse companionship, but sometimes it is useful to listen to yourself. You need to understand if there really is a need to satisfy hunger and in the future to act in accordance with your feelings or not.

6. Adequate And High-Quality Sleep

Surely many have noticed more than once that they are drawn to something forbidden and high-calorie after a sleepless night. There is a scientific explanation for this. So, constant lack of sleep provokes an increase in the level of the stress hormone cortisol in the body, which makes us lean on fatty, sweet, and other high-calorie foods.

The less you sleep, the greater the risk of overeating, so you need to eradicate the habit of going to bed after midnight. The most preferred hours for full recovery of the body is from 10 pm to midnight, and no other can replace it. So do not even hope that you will get your sleeping hours in the morning.

To keep the level of the hormones cortisol, ghrelin, and leptin under control, you need to sleep at least 8 hours a day. Well, the most important thing in preventing overeating is a positive attitude, a sense of humor, and a benevolent attitude towards the world.

Take Away

Overeating is a common health problem from which millions of people are suffering globally. If this problem is not dealt with, it can lead to several other health problems. We mentioned some effective tips that can help you overcome overeating, so you must follow them.