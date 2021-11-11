5 Workouts That Build Muscle and Mass Fast

Building muscle offers many health benefits. Besides looking better and having more energy, adding muscle-building workouts to your health and wellness routine will help you increase your metabolic rate, strengthen bones, and make physical tasks easier.

While building muscle can take time, your workout and diet will play a critical role in how fast you can build muscle mass. Here are five workouts that will help you build muscle fast.

Workout One

You should always consult a healthcare professional before you begin a new exercise regimen.

For this workout, complete three to four sets of each exercise. Rest for 60-90 seconds between each set.

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Barbell squat

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Bench press

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Barbell bent-over row

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Barbell overhead press

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Dumbbell curl

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Dumbbell overhead extension

Rest for two to three minutes between each set.

Keep in mind that your diet will play a crucial role in how fast you build muscle. Your workouts are only part of the solution to gaining muscle mass. Using a stim free pre workout supplement along with a healthy diet can help you gain muscle mass faster.

According to Legion Athletics, “If you’re doing everything right with your diet and training, you can expect to see a noticeable increase in the size of your muscles after about 1-to-2 months of weightlifting, and will start to see a wholesale change in your appearance after 6-to-12 months.”

Workout Two

For this workout, complete three to four sets of each exercise. Rest 60-90 seconds between each set.

4-sets of 6-8 reps Barbell chest press

4-sets of 8-10 reps Barbell row

4-sets of 6-8 reps Decline dumbbell chest press

4-sets to failure of Weighted pullup

Workout Three

For this workout, complete four sets of each exercise. Rest 60-90 seconds between each set.

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Leg press

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Incline bench press

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps One-armed DB row

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps DB Overhead press

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Cable bicep curl

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Tricep skull crushers

Workout Four

For this workout, complete three to four sets of each exercise. Rest for 45-60 seconds between each set.

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Knee Extension

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Hamstring curls

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps DB Bench press

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Seated cable row

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps DB Lateral raise

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Barbell curls

4-sets of 8 – 12 reps Cable tricep press down

Workout Five

For this workout, complete four sets of each exercise. Rest 60-90 seconds between each set.

4-sets of 8 reps Barbell reverse lunge

4-sets of 12 reps Seated close-grip row

4-sets of 20 reps Lat pulldown

4-sets of 10 reps Seated barbell shoulder press

If you’re committed to gaining muscle mass, you have to be consistent in your diet and exercise regimen. Using personal trainers and setting workout goals will help you keep your commitment to better health. You should also keep a daily record of your weightlifting routine to track your progress.