All the benefits of swimming

BENEFITS OF SWIMMING

Of all the sports that can be practiced, swimming is undoubtedly one of the most complete of all: to swim you need to use almost all the muscles, and the water is an exceptional training ground. When we are immersed, in fact, the perception of our weight is more than halved with Lifeguard Recertification because it is the water that supports us. This condition also allows those who are less trained to be able to gradually try their hand at the discipline without risking injuries or fatigue. To reap all the benefits that come from a healthy swim you should go to the pool or to the sea for those who can, at least twice a week, better three. Obviously such an intensive training must be the result of a gradual path that will allow you to swim correctly.

READ ALSO: Losing weight after childbirth: tips to get back in shape, without stress, starting with a healthy diet and some movement

HEALTH BENEFITS OF SWIMMING

The scientific community agrees in considering swimming one of the healthiest sports in circulation because it has few contraindications which, however, must be taken into serious consideration. First of all, although it may seem strange, before diving into the water you need to provide for a good hydration of the body by taking liquids. As for food, it is always best to stay light with fruits and vegetables and swim only between meals. In general, it is advisable to check one’s suitability for amateur sports with a visit to the sports doctor, especially for those with heart problems.

WHY SWIMMING IS GOOD

Before diving into the water it is very important to perform a correct warm-up to avoid muscle problems. Furthermore, if you have joint aches or specific pains, it is always better to be followed by a coach. The risk is to make the situation worse. For those with shoulder problems, for example, the back style is not recommended while those suffering from hip or knee osteoarthritis should avoid some styles, in particular the frog. With the exception of these cases, swimming is to be considered a real cure-all.

Let’s see all its benefits together:

Train with minimal risk of injury. How many times have you heard of your friend or husband coming home with a swollen ankle or a sore knee after a football match? With swimming this risk is almost completely eliminated. L ‘ water, in fact, allows to work in the absence of gravity with the risk of trauma that inevitably decreases.

Strengthens the bone scaffold. A well-performed and regular exercise in the pool helps strengthen the spine. In fact, swimming the rib cage tends to enlarge and correct the slight deviations. For those suffering from severe forms of scoliosis it is best to first seek the advice of an expert before diving into the water. Recent studies have shown that in some cases it can even make things worse. It’s good for the heart. Swimming is one of the most recommended aerobic activities to reduce cardiovascular risk factors and to keep cholesterol under control. This activity, in fact, lowers the cholesterol values, helping the regularization of glycemic values ​​and the reduction of blood pressure. Tones and makes you lose weight. Swimming is a sport that more than others allows you to increase lean mass by attacking fat mass. Even if you have the perception that you are not sweating, with this sport you burn a lot of excess fat by toning your muscles. Puts you in a good mood. Swimming involves a lot of effort but at the end of the pools you have made up your mind to run; it grants you a well-deserved reward. After a session in the pool, the brain releases numerous endorphins, organic chemical compounds that give us a good mood and a great sense of fulfillment. Obviously all this can be considered a very valid opponent of daily stress. Social benefits. According to recent studies, swimming also has positive psycho-social results for the subject. In fact, swimming would increase the ability to concentrate and therefore to understand and learn. The motivational aspect also benefits: being able to finish the laps involves the achievement of a goal that helps to regain self-confidence. In women. In this regard, it is necessary to dispel the myth that swimming “makes women’s shoulders too big”. It is obvious that practicing it in a competitive way involves strengthening that part of the body but done with care not to overdo it allows you to obtain a well-proportioned and harmonious silhouette. It also helps muscle firming by counteracting the onset of cellulite blemishes

BENEFITS OF SWIMMING FOR CHILDREN

And there are also many benefits that swimming brings to children’s health: it strengthens the muscles, strengthens the bones and serves to prevent scoliosis. But in addition to the physical benefits, water sports activities help improve children’s cognitive abilities, concentration and even self-esteem. These are the results of a research that has involved, for over three years, about 7 thousand children aged around five. This is why all doctors suggest that mothers enroll their children, already at an early age, in swimming lessons.

TO FIND OUT MORE: Swimming and children become smarter in the water

IMPORTANCE OF SWIMMING FOR CHILDREN