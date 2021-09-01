AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

The Election Integrity Unit made one noteworthy arrest last week.

In Nolan County, Kenneth Ray Teaff was arrested on Aug. 26 after being indicted by a grand jury for one count of Fraudulent Use of Application for Ballot by Mail and one count of Tampering with a Government Record. This case involves allegations that Teaff applied for a ballot by mail in the name of his deceased brother during the November 2020 Nolan County General Election.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit made two noteworthy arrests last week.

In Dallas County, Arlis Jamel Waits was arrested by the Rowlett Police Department on Aug. 25, in Rowlett, on an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child.

In Tarrant County, Gerald Ray Burnett was arrested on Aug. 24 in Fort Worth. In 2013, Burnett was convicted in Tarrant County of Aggravated Sexual Assault and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Burnett failed to comply with the applicable sex offender registration requirements and the Fort Worth Police Department issued the corresponding Fail to Register Sex Offender warrant.