Trustees Adopts Return to School Plan

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees Monday adopted a return to school plan that officials described as a “customized” approach that enables a campus-by-campus approach to dealing with coronavirus cases.

However, the plan does not mandate the use of facemasks. Greg Schulte, school board president, said this is in keeping with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott’s order restricts local entities from issuing mask mandates. But Harris County authorities have issued a mask mandate, as have several school districts across Texas. The matter is in litigation now.

Schulte said when Abbott had issued an executive order last year mandating masks, the district followed them. Now that Abbott has changed course on that issue, so has the district.

“We follow laws, we do not make the laws,” Schulte said. “We have been consistent in application.”

At a special trustees meeting, deputy superintendent Leslie Haack said the plan comprises five stages that range in severity. The best-case scenario, Stage 5, means there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff or students who were on campus. Stage 4, mitigation, is where there are one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a given campus.

Stage 3, modified operations, is when the increased rate of COVID-19 transmission continues. Stage 2, facility closure, is when a given campus is closed due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Stage 1, district closure, is the worst-case scenario.

The plan received unanimous board approval following an extended public hearing where masking proponents and opponents had their say. Trustee Dawn Champagne said before the vote that she kept an informal tally of pro-masking and anti-masking speakers. She said she counted 13 speakers in favor, and 10 opposed.

Schulte said in a post-meeting interview that people are frustrated that there’s not a one-size-fits-all solution to the situation, and that has proven frustrating for everyone. Still, he and other trustees praised Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski and other officials for creating a plan that can be customized to meet the needs of an individual campus.

Schulte said he and other trustees have received many emails from concerned parents on both sides of the masking issue.

“We know people believe in what they are saying,” Schulte said. “They sincerely, positively believe they are doing what’s right for the kids.”

Schulte said he and other trustees used a three-point criteria when considering how to proceed. Safety was and is the first criteria, he said, but he added that not all risks could be eliminated.

Keeping the schools open was and is the second priority, Schulte said.

“It’s important that we keep the schools open,” Schulte said.

The third priority was civil obedience, referring to the pending litigation on the masking issue.

Schulte said it was important to b clear on the criteria used to make the decision, and that the situation continues to evolve.

“We have to make the best decisions we can,” Schulte said.

The district posted the plan to its website. It has continued to keep its COVID-19 case dashboard on its website.