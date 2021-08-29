Katy ISD Moving Free COVID-19 Testing Center to Gary A. Voss Project Center

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District is moving its free rapid COVID-19 testing station, effective Monday.

The new location is the Gary A. Voss Project Center, 5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road.

The free rapid COVID-19 test is for all enrolled Katy ISD students, as well as district employees and their dependents who are enrolled under the Katy ISD health care plan. Testing will still be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The free test is in collaboration with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) COVID-19 Testing Project.

“The process is quick and simple and both students and staff will receive their results within a matter of minutes,” Lance Nauman, Katy ISD risk management director, said in a statement.

Parental/guardian permission, and a reservation, are required for all students who are under 18 years of age. Permission slips will be available at the testing site. Reservations should be made through the website.

For more information, email COVID19Responses@katyisd.org.