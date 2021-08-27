Self-Driving Cars Are Now Delivering Food

Self-driving cars first came to realization and legitimacy in Tesla, but the technology behind automated vehicles has advanced towards food delivery. In January of 2019, DoorDash announced it was aligned with automaker GM to test the use of self-driving cars to deliver meals and groceries.

Cruise Automation, a San Francisco-based start-up launched in 2013 by Stanford University students, now represents the autonomous vehicles unit in GM and was tasked with rolling out the pilot program. Cruise decided to conduct the pilot test in San-Francisco, as that is not only where they are based, but it is also where they have been testing self-driving vehicles for the past three years. DoorDash also stated they had chosen San Francisco as the pilot city because its size and intricacy indicate that it can be easily scaled across other major U.S. cities if the program is successful.

How it Works

During the pilot test, a DoorDash delivery driver will be inside of the self-driving car, although they will only intervene in emergency scenarios to avoid injuries. The driver will also be responsible for ensuring the meals and groceries are delivered to the customer’s doorstep. This runner system will move orders from merchants to autonomous vehicles, with the customer being notified when the self-driving vehicle is close to their location. However, in the future, not only will there be no need for a driver to ride along, but customers will also be able to decide whether they would like to pick up their order from the curb or via a fully automated delivery system.

The DoorDash and GM partnership is beginning with one merchant and one vehicle, although they plan to add more cars and merchants in the future. The pilot test began in March of 2019; however, no further announcements have been made by either company regarding how it is progressing or what their next steps are for expanding to other cities.

When DoorDash first announced this partnership with GM, they outlined three key questions they hoped their pilot program would help answer. First, what critical technical and infrastructure challenges exist with autonomous delivery? Second, how can autonomous delivery positively impact merchants, dashers, and customers? Lastly, are autonomous vehicles capable of achieving the same quality standards DoorDash customers have come to know and love? However, since neither DoorDash nor Cruise has updated the public on the performance of their pilot test, these questions have yet to be answered.

Riding the Wave

DoorDash and GM are not the first partnerships in the food delivery service. Ford and Postmates announced they had teamed up to implement a self-driving delivery service of their own in June of 2018. Kroger and robotics company, Nuru, are also collaborating on a self-driving grocery delivery service. Perhaps most notably, Dominos has been advertising its self-driving delivery service since the onset of the pandemic, indicating its services are widespread and far further ahead than its competitors. Additionally, Honda has partnered up with Cruise to develop self-driving vehicles, although it is most likely for the consumer rather than food delivery purposes.

Automakers, tech companies, and start-up firms are working more vigorously on self-driving cars than ever before, as many in the industry truly believe it is the future of personal transportation and delivery. With DoorDash and GM now joining the ranks of delivery services experimenting with self-driving delivery, it may not be long until the delivery driver’s job is extinct.