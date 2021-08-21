Alzheimer’s Association Invites Katy, West Houston Area Residents To Join 2021 Walk To End Alzheimer’S On Sept. 25, 2021

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is World’s Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Katy and West Houston area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on September 25, 2021 at La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” says Fredy Batres, Walk Manager. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

While plans are moving forward to host the Katy Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

“We are watching all of the COVID news,” says Batres. “And we will be complying with CDC and county health guidelines.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and well over one million usually unpaid caregivers.

The 2021 Walk offers a great opportunity for media to follow Alzheimer’s storylines and the disease’s impact on Katy and West Houston area residents.

The personal impact of Alzheimer’s on local families

The additional challenges for Alzheimer’s caregivers during the pandemic

Personal reasons/motivations for participating in Walk

Local experts from the Association can also address the following:

State-specific Alzheimer’s statistics and disease impact on Texas families

How the Association is supporting families and delivering services during the pandemic