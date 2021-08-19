How to Care for a Loved One With Cancer

Learning someone you love has been diagnosed with cancer can be an extremely helpless feeling. Not only is the situation scary, but the unknown can be difficult, too. Being unsure of how to help out can be an additional challenge. The good news is that there are unlimited ways you can help a friend or family member diagnosed with cancer. For a closer look at the ways you can care for the person you love, read on.

Support their treatment choices

No two cancer journeys or patients are ever exactly the same. Where one cancer patient might get through chemotherapy with few side effects, another could need the help of alternative health products to manage discomfort, insomnia, or other symptoms. If the person you love decides using an alternative health product is right for them and they've talked to their doctor, supporting them could be a way to help. In supporting your loved one's treatment choices, you're giving them a gift.

Keep an open mind about alternative therapies.

In the same way every cancer patient’s treatment choices and pain management will look different, how a patient decides to tackle their disease will be unique. Where one person might opt for infusion therapy in combination with radiation, another might be determined to change their diet and work to cure their cancer organically.

For some family members, it can be difficult to allow the patient to make final decisions regarding their courses of treatment. However, the best way you can support a loved one with cancer is to leave final decisions and questions to the patient and their healthcare provider. While it’s okay to offer an opinion, do what you can to remember that the final treatment plan should be up to the patient.

Some of the best ways to help a cancer patient are the most practical ones. This could be as simple as offering to make meals, starting a prayer chain, doing groceries, or taking over the patient’s job in the neighborhood carpool. Other things you could do could include offering to raise money for medical expenses or medical travel. Setting up a fundraiser or making a donation yourself could be helpful, too.

Let them know you’re there for the long-term.

After someone you love has been diagnosed with cancer, consider asking them how they would like you to help. Give them options and reassure them that you’ll be there for them for the long run. When you have this conversation, be sure to keep any promises you make. Being diagnosed with cancer is scary to the patient, too. The last thing you’ll want to do is let them down if they’re depending on you. Be sure to only make promises you feel you can keep, and don’t overdo it. Instead, encourage your friend, partner, or relative to call on their entire support system. Odds are, you aren’t the only one ready to jump in to help.

In the end, one of the best things you can do to care for a loved one with cancer is to be there to patiently listen. In supporting your family member’s choices, attending appointments with them, offering practical help where you can, and reminding them of their courage, they’ll know you’re rooting for them. If you love someone with cancer, be sure to take care of yourself, too. Being a caregiver comes with its own challenges. Reach out for help when you need it as well. Best of luck to you and your loved one in your cancer journey ahead.