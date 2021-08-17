Betting on the races can be a lot of fun, but if you are a first time better and you are still not one hundred percent sure what you are doing or what you are betting on, it could be a way for you to lose money, fast. Successfully winning bets and earning money is even harder!

That is why we have put together this list of top tips for the first time bettor, so that we can help you get to grips with all there is to know about how to be a successful sports bettor.

So, whether you are betting for the fun of it or you really are looking to make some money on some of the upcoming sporting events this season, keep reading to find out more.

Create a Budget

This will be the first tip you see on any sports betting website, and for good reason. Creating a budget is one of the most important things that needs to be done before any first time sports bettor attempts to wager their entire wages away on a single sport or sporting event.

This is because having a budget that you should be following and sticking to will help to prevent you from overspending and betting more than you can actually afford to.

Try to make sure that you take into account what your average income is and then subtract any existing outgoings and expenses that you have each month. Out of what is left, you can then decide how much you are happy to and, most importantly, able to afford spending on sports betting. Once you have reached your betting budget, there should be no more bets.

Don’t Do Too Much Too Soon

Do not bite off more than you can chew when it comes to placing your bets, as this is a) an easy way to blow through your budget too soon and b) because this can end up confusing you as well as costing you money through you placing a number of silly, uninformed bets.

We would recommend placing plenty of smaller bets to start with, rather than rushing in and betting half your budget on a certain event, even if you are feeling really confident about it. This will allow you to become more familiar with sports betting as a sort of practice run.

Plus, this will help to stretch your betting budget for much longer while you are still getting to grips with the different types of bets and the different sports you can bet on. It is a win-win!

Keep Your Expectations Realistic

Look, as much as we would love to guarantee you that you will come out the other side with bunches of betting winnings after having learned all that you can about sports betting, but unfortunately, there is no way to promise this or to predict it, as gambling relies a lot on luck.

Instead of going in with high expectations about what you are hoping to achieve or earn through your sports betting, it is much better to go in with lower expectations, especially when you are just starting out and theoretically have not had a chance to perfect your strategy, yet. This will make any losses much easier to swallow and any wins a nice surprise!

Not only will this not put you off sports betting after an initial first few disappointments, but it can also help you to avoid developing a gambling addiction or exceeding your budget because you are trying to get back what you have already lost on your previous bets.

Keep a Record of Your Betting History

Keeping track of your betting history will allow you to identify any common mistakes that you are making or where you perform particularly well. This will give you a much better idea when it comes to spotting any winning strategies that you may have already picked up on.

Not only this, but you will be able to see where every cent of your budget has gone which will allow you to plan more productively for the next month of sports betting when your budget renews and you have more money to spend on sporting bets again. That way, if you need to adjust your sports betting budget, you will be able to see which areas you can alter.

Choose a Sport You Already Know

Instead of trying to desperately cram on five different sports that you have never played or watched before in your life, it is generally a much better idea to choose a sport that you are already pretty familiar with if you are thinking about getting into sports betting seriously.

This will give you an advantage over any other sport as you will already have some idea about which teams play well, which individual players are worth betting on, and whether or not there are probable outcomes that could occur during the game which you could bet on.

Besides, betting on your favorite sports is half the fun of sports betting!

Use a Reputable Bookies or Online Betting Site

The more you shop around for an online betting site or a bookies to place your bets, the more you will realize that not all of these sites are reputable or worth trusting your money with. So, we would recommend that you do your due diligence in research beforehand.

A lot of online bookies will have reviews from existing users which are worth checking out. Some bookies will also be verified by third party organizations which can be a useful indicator of a website’s quality and trustworthiness. Just make sure you don’t get caught out!

It is also important to make sure that you check out all of the available odds that are offered by different bookies as they will each set their own and as a result they can vary quite a lot.

Final Thoughts

We hope that you have found this article useful! Good luck.