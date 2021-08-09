How Are CBD Edibles Making Progress in the Wellness Industry    

You need a magical elixir for a healthy, happy, and long life. And CBD-infused edibles have now become that potion for plenty of people. CBD, short for cannabidiol, has properties that can help you relax, fall asleep, feel less anxious, and relieve body aches or joint pain.

CBD is commonly known as a derivative of the hemp plant and non-psychoactive. It does not have the primary psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH). Hence, people do not feel psychotic euphoria after eating CBD honey sticks or other CBD-infused edibles.

The demand for CBD is high and growing because more people are now aware of its therapeutic benefits. And this has impacted the wellness industry. Retailers now sell a wide range of CBD-infused products, and wellness coaches are endorsing their use.

CBD Edibles

CBD edibles are food and drink products containing CBD. They come in different forms, such as cookies, chocolate chunks, gummies, candies, and tea. You also get them as CBD honey sticks. Infusing CBD into honey creates a great superfood.

You, however, cannot expect CBD edibles to provide you instant relief. Their effects can kick in after 30 or 60 minutes. CBD edibles may take longer to work in your body, but their effects last longer.

When you chew a CBD-infused honey stick, it travels through the digestive system to reach your stomach. There it breaks down and gets absorbed through the lining of the stomach. And the absorbed CBD crosses the lining into the bloodstream.

CBD Edibles and Wellness Benefits

You can reap a lot of wellness benefits from CBD edibles. They can help you manage mood, pain, stress, metabolism, sleep, appetite, and more. You can chew or consume these products to lower your pain or inflammation and reduce anxiety or depression.

If you have insomnia, you can also add CBD edibles to your sleep checklist. You will get proper sleep and feel more relaxed after chewing CBD honey sticks.

Several celebrities are also using CBD-induced products for health and wellness purposes. After benefiting from them, they are now among their biggest endorsers.

Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian used CBD gummies to sleep better at night. Actress Jennifer Aniston revealed that the CBD-infused product helped her with pain, stress, and anxiety. And Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria’s Secret model, used it to soothe her muscles and sleep better.

CBD Edibles Market and Demand

With a growing number of people vouching for the effectiveness of CBD edibles, the wellness industry is tapping into products such as CBD honey sticks. More commercial retailers are now selling them. And wellness consumers are buying them regularly to enjoy better physical and mental health. Industry experts believe that the demand for CBD edibles will grow explosively soon.

According to Growth View and Research, the healing properties of CBD are driving the demand for it. And the CBD industry is growing due to the increasing use of CBD-infused products for health and wealth purposes. Growth View Research expects the global CBD market to grow at a rate of 21.2 percent from 2021 to 2028.

Data Bridge Market Research’s report expected the CBD-edible market to be worth USD 5160 million by 2027. It predicted that it would grow at a rate of 24.30 percent from 2020 to 2027. And several factors would cause a surge in demand for CBD edibles. Two of them are the rising demand from the healthcare industry and more awareness about the health benefits of cannabis.

Growth View Research also notes that multiple industries are developing CBD-infused products for health and wellness purposes. These include food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Challenges for CBD Edibles Progress in Wellness Industry

In the U.S., it is legal to produce, possess and sell CBD products. But FDA, the U.S. food and drug administration, has approved only one CBD product. It is the prescription drug Epidiolex. And it has not yet made it legal to market CBD by adding it to a food, as according to it, there is limited data about CBD safety.

If the FDA approves a lot of CBD-infused products and makes it legal to market them, CBD edibles will gain mass acceptance in the wellness industry.

Final Words

CBD edibles, such as CBD honey sticks, have gained the status of wellness and health products. Now, well-established health and wellness industry players are developing them, seeing their therapeutic properties.

You will also see wellness coaches encouraging their clients to use CBD edibles, and they are also incorporating them into their programs. CBD edibles have several benefits, but you should not use them without consulting a healthcare provider.