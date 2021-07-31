Cane Island’s Back to School Bash Returns Saturday, August 14

The Katy community of Cane Island will host the return of its popular Back to School Bash complete with outdoor games, bounce houses, special offerings from local boutiques and more on Saturday, August 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cane Island’s Back to School once again will be held in the community’s Cane Quarter amenity village, 2100 Cane Island Parkway. Admission is free with onsite parking available.

Families will enjoy face painting, bounce houses and other outdoor games along with performances by Katy High School Cheer, the Katy High School Bengal Brigade and Katy Junior High School Cheer. The Bryant Elementary PTA also will be onsite selling school spirit wear.

Plus, Kendra Scott and Katy’s own Sassafras Boutique & Gifts will be on hand with special pricing on their unique collections of jewelry, women’s clothing and gift items.

To reach Cane Island, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway and take the roadway directly into the community.

For more information, call (281) 725-6555.