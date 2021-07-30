Harris County Man Charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault

By George Slaughter

A Harris County man has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting death of his wife.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department said Lawrence Reed was involved in a domestic disturbance with his wife, Junius Reed, at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Junius Reed dead from gunshot wounds outside the residence. Lawrence Reed had barricaded himself inside the residence and threatened to kill himself.

Reed stayed barricaded inside the residence until he surrendered to Harris County Sheriff’s Department SWAT personnel without further incident.

Two other family members, a 20-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were wounded in the shooting.