Heroes of the Coast Guard Livestream Event – You’re Invited!

The Coast Guard Foundation will honor the Coast Guard’s proud legacy of service and highlight its heroes from across the Nation with the inaugural Heroes of the Coast Guard livestream event on the 231st birthday of the Coast Guard, August 4, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

Please share this event with fellow colleagues and your audience. Any and everybody is welcome to view the livestream event!

To download the Coast Guard Foundation President, Susan Ludwig’s personal invitation, click here .

To register for the livestream Heroes of the Coast Guard event, click here . To register via Facebook, click here .

For more information about the event, download the press release DOC | PDF

Gary Sinise, actor, author, and philanthropist, invites you to Heroes of the Coast Guard virtual event! Click to watch.