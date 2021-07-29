Harris County Pets Receives $20,000 Grant From PetSmart Charities® To Increase Access To Affordable Veterinary Care In Harris County

One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to local shelters is the lack of affordable pet wellness, training and education programs. Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care such as spay/neuter services, vaccinations, parasite control and other medical and preventative care.

With a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities , Harris County Pets (HCP) aims to support pets and pet parents in need by providing both supplies and services to meaningfully impact the health and quality of life of owned pets in Harris County. HCP endeavors to make spay and neuter services more accessible and affordable for the community. HCP also aims to ensure that all Harris County pets are adequately vaccinated and microchipped to keep them healthy and safe with their families.

“Veterinary care can be costly for many pet owners. For this reason, the grant from PetSmart Charities will help to expand our low-cost services offered through our mobile outreach events and the Harris County Pets Clinic to many pet owners in need,” said Michael White, DVM, MS, director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health, which operates Harris County Pets. “By providing more accessible and affordable veterinary care, we can promote a healthier and safer community for all pets and people alike.”

Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores. The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated nearly $400 million, to positively impact communities, to connect people and pets, to help preserve families and to improve access to veterinary care through initiatives like this with Harris County Pets.