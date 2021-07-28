OxyShred 101: Everything You Need to Know About EHPLabs Oxyshred F

A woman using a measuring tape to measure her waist

What Is EHPLabs OxyShred?

EHPLabs Oxyshred is a powdered fat-burning dietary supplement that aims to help people reach their weight loss goals. It is claimed to be the number one fat burner that works to boost one’s metabolism to promote fat-cell breakdown. It carries a lot of powerful ingredients that work together to help you achieve the perfect body. The supplement is also known to reduce appetite.

What Does EHPLabs OxyShred Do to Your Body?

It targets white fat cells and results in an increased fat-cell breakdown. It increases thermogenesis and lipolysis by metabolizing fat in your body and converting them into energy. The supplement has had many lose their weight and achieve instragammable bodies. The ingredients used in OxyShred are also known to boost the resting metabolic rate.

In What Flavors is EHPLabs OxyShred Available?

EHPLabs OxyShred is available in the following flavors:

Guava paradise – It’s one of the most loved and delicious flavors and a favorite of most international customers

Mango – If you don’t have a sweet tooth, mango will be the best option for you.

Wild melon – A well balanced, non-tangy, natural, and not-to-sweet flavor that is a favorite of most customers

Kiwi strawberry – has a natural tangy flavor that contains Citric Acid, Sucralose, DL-Malic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Calcium Silicate, Tartaric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Beet Juice Powder (Color)

Pink grapefruit – A sweet and natural flavor that is a favorite in the US

Passionfruit – The perfect balance of tanginess and sweetness.

Guava paradise and wild melon are the two most loved flavors of OxyShred. Both are mild, natural, and balanced. In contrast, the other flavors can feel a bit harsh to most people, especially the Kiwi strawberry.

What are the Ingredients Used in OxyShred?

OxyShred contains a blend of powerful ingredients that accelerate the process of fat breakdown.

Here are the primary ingredients OxyShred contains:

Guggul Extract Powder

Raspberry Ketones

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Mangifera Indica Seed Extract.

Bitter Orange Fruit Extract Powder

Green Coffee Bean Extract.

Olive Leaf Extract.

Chromium Picolinate

L-Glutamine

Vitamin C

Inulin Fiber

Bitter Orange

Mangifera Indica

Acetyl L-Carnitine

Garcinia Cambogia

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Guggul Extract Powder

Caffeine

L-Tyrosine

Taurine

Caffeine Anhydrous

Huperzine A

Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B2, B1, and B12

The main ingredient that makes 33% of the overall weight of the powder is Oxyshred is Acetyl-L-Carnitine.

What are the Benefits of EHPLabs OxyShred?

Thinking of giving EHPLabs OxyShed a try? Here are the benefits of OxyShred you need to know:

Unlike other fat burners, EHPLabs OxyShed is available in 7 different flavors

It’s perfect for people who want to reduce their body fat and lose weight

The supplement provides energy that you might require to do harder workouts

The product is packed with powerful ingredients that increase the daily overall calorie burn and help you get in shape.

Contains L-Tyrosine + caffeine that is known to boost energy and focus

The supplement contains chromium that helps balance sugar levels

It contains Carnitine that is a powerful ingredient, which helps reduce muscle soreness, increase lifting volume, increase muscle mass in adults, improve the clinical status, and even reduce depressive symptoms

Unlike other fat burners, OxyShred is not over-caffeinated

People who are caffeine intolerant can use this supplement in small doses without experiencing alarming systems

The product not only works as a fat-burner but also as a pre-workout supplement that boosts energy and motivation

It is thermogenic, which means you don’t have to work out after taking the supplement in order to lose weight

The product supports athletic performance when taken as a pre-workout supplement

It’s perfect for people who are looking for a healthier alternative to coffee

It is extremely easy to find. You can buy OxyShred online and walk towards the goal of a healthy, lean, and fit body

What are the Cons of EHPLabs OxyShred?

It doesn’t offer a money-back guarantee

Contains a wide range of ingredients, which makes determining the quantity of each ingredient difficult

The flavors might be too sweet for your liking, but you can add up a lot of water to balance out the taste.

It doesn’t contain essential fat burning ingredients

The product is more on the expensive side

It contains Sucralose that is known to disrupt gut bacteria

How Long Does OxyShred Take to Start Showing Results?

OxyShreds start showing results after two weeks of continuous use. People who have never taken the supplement might experience bloating in the first 48 hours of taking OxyShred.

What are the Side Effects of Using OxyShred?

Using fat burners can be really beneficial. However, there are certain side effects of OxyShred you should keep an eye on. The most common side effects of using fat burners are constipation, diarrhea, nausea, gas, and black stools. The less commonly experienced symptoms include dizziness, headaches, stomachaches, nervousness, irritability, increased blood pressure, and moodiness when the supplement wears off.

How to Take EHPLabs OxyShred?

For optimal results, it is recommended to take OxyShred twice a day. When you are not training, take the supplement first thing in the morning by mixing a scoop of it with 295mL of water. If the flavor is too sweet for your liking, you can add more water. On training days, it’s recommended to take the supplement 15 minutes before hitting the gym.

Make sure you don’t consume a protein shake before and after taking OxyShred. Start by taking half a scoop first to see how your body reacts to it. After a few days, you can increase the dose to one scoop in the morning. Keep in mind that OxyShred is a supplement used to lose bodyweight and not a meal replacement.

Final Thoughts

EHPLabs OxyShred is a thermogenic fat burner designed to accelerate faster weight loss and boost energy and focus. It’s perfect for people who want to gain energy and are on the lookout for a supplement that doesn’t contain sugar and carbohydrates. The supplement is also great for people who are on a calorie-controlled diet and seeking a fat-burner to help boost energy.

If you are wondering if OxyShred really works, you might be happy to know that it does. However, the intensity of results varies from person to person.