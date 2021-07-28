Flooring To Save On Your Bills

With the heating bills taking a large proportion of our monthly wage, especially in this country, most of us are always looking for ways we can reduce this as much as possible. Unfortunately, they are just one of those things we have to cough up for whether we like it or not, and we need our homes to be nice and cozy during those long winter days. So how do we keep our homes warm in the most economical way?

Although there are many different ways you can save on energy bills, such as having an up to date boiler or solar panels, did you know that the type of flooring you have can actually make a bigger difference than you might have first realized? Most of us typically think that carpet is the most insulating, which can be true, but what if we told you that wood floors are just as good?

How Wood Flooring Saves You Energy and Money

Wood flooring can often be mistaken for being hard, cold and generally not ideal in cold weather. But the truth is they are actually fantastic as trapping heat, and will therefore keep your home warmer for longer, thus reducing the amount of energy you need in the first place.

Although it is true that carpet is soft and warm under foot, it’s a much more short term solution. Carpet unfortunately does not last as long, as opposed to other flooring types such as wood, stone, laminate ad luxury vinyl tiles. It will show wear after a couple of years and can even discolor in the sunlight. It never looks as good as the day you bought it!

In comparison, wood flooring especially is very durable and will last for many many years after its installed even with lots of heavy domestic use. Due to it’s natural construction, it has the ability to retain and circulate heat meaning the amount of heat needed is reduced, you will certainly notice a big difference!

When it comes to specific wood flooring types, we would say that engineered wood is your best bet. As well as being much more affordable than solid wood, it is made up of materials which are even better at absorbing heat. Not only does engineered wood retain heat which therefore helps you save money on your bills, but it is also compatible with under-floor heating, something we are seeing more and more of in modern homes. This feature along with a material that retains heat for longer will really make a big difference to your bills.

Even though wood flooring does have a higher price tag than other options to start with, due to it’s energy efficiency it will really increase the selling value of your home and will often end up paying for itself! As well as this, it also lasts a lot longer than carpet. Anyway, wouldn’t you rather spend a little bit more on a gorgeous wood flooring in one go, than have to pay higher bills for years to come?