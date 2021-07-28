A Touch of Luxury: 5 Piaget Watches to Add to Your Collection

Although the epidemic continues to afflict everyone throughout the world, the availability of covid vaccinations has significantly improved our spirits and lifestyles. Its arrival paved the way for the establishment of stores, restaurants, and specific workplaces. In addition, it provided us an appearance of social life in public.

With that, it’s important to remember how one presents themselves in public. Looking nice makes you feel good, which is something we all need these days. That’s why accessorizing your outfit with a beautiful watch may make a big difference in your mood. And what better brand than Piaget to go with? So, here are six watches from their line that you should check out this summer 2021.

Piaget Emperador Watch

The Emperador Cushion Piaget watch is the last but certainly not least item on our list. You might be asking why the name includes the word “cushion.” It’s because the watch is shaped like a rounded square rather than the more usual circle. But don’t be fooled by it. This watch may be the most abundant of all the items on display.

This is the watch for you if you want your wristwatch to scream “expensive and fancy.” The entire piece is encrusted in small diamonds, except the strap. I am not exaggerating when I say that beautiful jewels are inlaid in every millimeter of the watch, including the dial. As if that wasn’t enough, everything is held together by rose gold. You won’t find a watch like this anyplace else than Piaget.

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic Watch

The Altiplano Ultimate by Piaget is the second model on our list. Although the use of the term “ultimate” in the name may appear to be a stretch, it may be appropriate for this watch. This clock, like all Piaget watches, features a one-of-a-kind design that combines elegance and innovation. The arrangement on the front distinguishes it from the others.

The time display is a tiny circle inside the casing and is off-center, which is the first thing you’ll notice. The self-winding mechanics and components that run the whole device are all around it. Furthermore, the case is made of eighteen-carat white gold and comes with a black alligator strap. It really embodies Piaget’s signature elegance and modernity.

Piaget Polo Skeleton Watch

This is a brand-new Piaget watch design idea. As the name suggests, the skeleton is the primary feature of this watch. Its face depicts the piece’s inner workings, including gears and cogs. To make the watch functional, its engineers and designers had to create a unique mechanism to compensate for its skeleton appearance.

You may choose between a metallic band or the alligator leather strap that comes standard with the watch. It’s also available in two colors: dark gray or navy blue. Furthermore, the watch’s case is slimmer than that of other models and brands, making it lighter yet still durable. This is a beautiful sport watch, so keep a lookout for it.

Piaget Gouverneur Watch

If you’re looking for a watch that combines utility and flair, this is the watch for you. The Piaget Gouverneur is a limited-edition watch that combines elegance and functionality. The numerous dials on its front are the most conspicuous feature of its design. Each dial has a distinct function, such as day/night cycle, seconds, day, month, and displaying the date.

If you’re someone who loves to stay on schedule, this is the watch for you. Aside from that, the case is made of 18-karat rose gold, and the straps are made of luxurious black alligator leather. The dial also features a Guilloché design finish, which means it is machine-engraved with a beautiful pattern.

Piaget Limelight Gala Watch

Now we’re getting towards the more opulent models created by yours truly. The Limelight Gala lives up to its name. It’s ideal for formal occasions such as galas, and it’s an eye-catching item that makes you feel like you’re in the spotlight. The diamonds on its bezel and the curve of its design pay respect to femininity and her various qualities.

The entire watch was coated in precious metals and stones. Piaget’s designers utilized eighteen-carat rose gold to construct the case and the integrated strap, in addition to the sixty-two diamonds inlaid. The watch’s materials and overall sleek, curved form combine to create the ultimate in luxury and sensuality. This item is ready for you to wear to your next formal occasion or party.

Takeaway

In the watch industry, Piaget has long been a household name. This is because their items are always of the highest quality in terms of style and mechanics. So if you don’t find a watch that you like on this list, don’t worry; they offer many different models on their website. And, as Piaget’s philosophy goes, always go above and above.