LaCenterra At Cinco Ranch Introducing First Ever Dog-Centric Event – Paws Fest 2021

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center is gearing up for its first ever dog-centric event on property – Paws Fest 2021, presented by Circle B Veterinary Hospital. The event is set to be held on Saturday, October 2nd from 10:30am – 5:00pm.

In a pet-friendly community with various canine-related organizations, LaCenterra aims for Paws Fest to be the ultimate entertainment experience for dog enthusiasts, local businesses and pet parents alike. Though the festival is set to house multiple attractions, the most anticipated is the arrival of DockDogs®, the independent governing and sanctioning body for dock jumping and dock diving canine performance sports.

The Dock Dogs competitions taking place during Paws Fest will serve as their only “National Sportsmen’s Series” showing to be held in Texas this year, and will be taking place in front of the Alamo Drafthouse Theatre in LaCenterra. Throughout the day, Dock Dogs will present a series of high-flying canine contests for spectators to enjoy, including the Big Air Wave competition, Extreme Vertical competition, and Speed Retrieve competition. For visitors attending Paws Fest on October 2nd, these contests are set to be held at the following times:

Big Air Wave – 10:30am

Big Air Wave #2 – 12:30pm

Speed Retrieve – 2:30pm

Big Air Finals – 4:00pm

Awards for Competition Winners – 5:00pm

In addition to Docks Dogs competitions, Paws Fest will encompass various other activities for event attendees to take part in, especially alongside their furry companions! Here’s a list of everything going on at Paws Fest:

Dock Dogs competitions (details noted above)

“Pup” Crawl, Presented by World of Beer (by registration only): 11:30am – 3:00pm

Doggie Dress Competition at Central Green: 1:30pm – 2:00pm

Sit Means Sit Obedience Demo at Central Green: 3:30pm – 4:00pm

Live Music provided by Cooper Wade: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Alongside the activities happening during the festival, multiple local canine businesses will be on-site near the vicinity of Dock Dogs hosting interactive vendor booths. Four of these include Paws Fest Title Sponsor: Circle B Veterinary Hospital , and event Co-Sponsors: Bed N’ Biscuits, Sit Means Sit , and PUCCI Café – a future LaCenterra tenant opening its doors next to Torchy’s Tacos in the latter-half of 2021.