How the WSOP Became ‘Bigger than Vegas’

The World Series of Poker is easily regarded as the biggest poker tournament in the world. Each year, the best players convene in Las Vegas, Nevada to see who will be crowned the king. Not only is the WSOP the most prominent poker series, but it’s also the longest-running one too. While most of the poker variants are featured, in recent times, Texas hold ’em has been the most widely played.

There probably couldn’t be a better location to host the series than Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas is one of the top gambling destinations in the world and certainly in the western hemisphere. The Las Vegas Strip hosts some of the largest and most renowned casinos anywhere.

The 2021 World Poker Series: Bigger and Better Than Ever

The 2021 WSOP is slated to begin on September 30th and last through to November 23rd. This year’s event is quickly looking like it will be bigger and better than ever. With a host of events planned, we’re sure it’s going to be exciting.

The event will be hosted at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, a four-star resort with 200,000 square feet, which is no stranger to the WSOP. With last year’s event being a hybrid of in-person and online play, this year, we’re planning to see a return to the tournament we know and love. We know fans are eager and excited to see how things will play out.

In 2019, the WSOP saw record attendance, with more players than ever before. The 2020 event also broke the Guinness Book of World Records record for the largest online poker tournament ever held.

This year, we’re also going to see a unique charity event for healthcare workers known as “The Reunion,” which will occur on the opening weekend. The charity tournament will be played with No-Limit Hold’em Poker and feature a $25,000 H.O.R.S.E. and a prize pool guaranteed at $5 Million.

The main event itself is expected to begin on November 4th and go on to November 17th. This year, there’ll be four starting flights players can choose from. At the end of it all, someone will be crowned the winner.

Hotel reservations for the big event are already taking place. Players and spectators can reserve a room at any of the Caesars Entertainment resorts in Vegas. For existing Caesars Reward members, room rates can be as low as $60.

Training for the Big Event

The WSOP may give the impression that it’s only for the elites. However, even amateur players come to try their hand at the big prize. The important thing for success at poker, like any activity, is practice.

There are many websites, like GGPoker Canada for example, which offer ongoing poker games and tournaments. Poker is not simply a game of luck, as many people might think. There’s plenty of skill and decision-making involved as well.

Besides playing for practice, many players will hire poker coaches to take their game to the next level. If you want to play at the highest levels of poker, a professional coach is indispensable. You can learn many skills and strategies you were previously unaware of.

Conclusion

We know you’re all excited to see how this year’s event will turn out. Right now, everything is on track and slated to begin as scheduled. This year, CBS Sports will also be a new broadcasting partner and offer coverage for everyone to see.

With 88 bracelet events and plenty of other things to see and do, 2021 will undoubtedly be the real deal. Welcome back to the best poker series there is.