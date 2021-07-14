Is Asphalt Bad For Your Health?

Asphalt is one of the most common road pavement materials in the world. According to the National Asphalt Pavement associations, 94% of roads in the United States are paved with asphalt.

The majority of homeowners chooses asphalt to pave their driveways thanks to its integrity, flexibility, longevity, and reasonable price. Meanwhile, business owners pave parking lots with asphalt for similar reasons.

Asphalt isn’t the top environmentally-friendly material in the world. That’s why many people wonder about it affecting the environment and their health. Let’s take a closer look at asphalt and how it can affect your well-being.

Asphalt Fumes

Let’s start with the good news. As soon as asphalt cures, it can’t have any bad effects on your health unless weather conditions become extreme. The worst effect asphalt paving can have is when it’s being applied. At that moment, it’s emitting asphalt fumes.

According to OSHA, more than half a million of workers are exposed to asphalt fumes regularly. Continuous exposure to asphalt fumes can cause serious injuries and health issues. The health effects of asphalt fume exposure include:

Skin rashes

Headaches

Reduced appetite

Throat irritation

Eye irritation

Sensitization

Poor appetite

Fatigue

Changes to skin pigmentation

In fact, regular exposure to asphalt fumes could lead to cancer. There is currently no standard of what safe asphalt fume levels are. Back in 1992, OSHA proposed the safe permissible exposure limit to be 5 mg/m³.

However, road workers may face a significant risk of lung cancer when exposed to levels as low as 0.2 mg/m³. Currently, the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists recommends the limit to be 0.5 mg/m³.

More studies need to be done to come up with safe exposure limits that prevent cancer and other health issues. For now, employers try to rely on the known recommendations and standards.

Reducing Effects of Asphalt Fume Exposure

According to Florida asphalt paving experts from ABC Paving, it’s up to the employer to take care of the employees’ health during the asphalt paving process. Here are a few ways they can ensure workers’ safety without hindering the efficiency of the process.

Wear protective work clothing and respirators.

When possible enclose the space and use powerful ventilation.

Wash immediately after exposure to asphalt fumes.

Stay away from direct sunlight.

Exposure to sunlight can make the side effects of asphalt fume exposure even worse. Workers and employers need to be aware of the problem at all times and try to minimize side effects whenever possible.

Asphalt Sealcoats and Health Hazards

Sealcoating is an integral part of asphalt’s longevity. Applying a sealcoat regularly can improve the appearance of asphalt pavement, protect it from the elements, and keep in intact for many years.

While sealcoats improve appearance and integrity, not all of them are safe. For example, sealcoats that contain coal tar (a byproduct of steel production) can cause health and environmental hazards.

By opting for sealcoats without coal tar, it’s possible to reduce both health and environmental effects for workers and homeowners. In many United States communities, such sealcoats are banned. That’s why it’s imperative to learn the contents of the sealcoat before applying it.

The majority of asphalt paving companies in the country is using more environmentally friendly materials. However, it’s still up to the property owners to ensure the asphalt’s safety.

Health consequences of exposure to coal tar can manifest themselves in many different ways. Workers who apply sealcoats that contain coal tar on a regular basis could suffer from symptoms similar to those that occur during asphalt fume exposure.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, coal tar-based sealcoats that are applied to driveways, playgrounds, parking lots, and other public areas can make their way into buildings and homes, exposing adults and children to harmful elements.

When coal tar-based sealers make their way into the water, they can travel into rivers, lakes, and streams to enter the food chain.

The Takeaway

Asphalt can be bad for your health only when you are paving a surface. To minimize the effects, workers use special protective gear and equipment. When paving asphalt on their own, property owners must take appropriate protective measures.

When choosing asphalt sealcoating materials, make sure they don’t contain coal tar. This substance can have an adverse effect on your health and the environment.