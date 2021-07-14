How to Find a Reliable Business Broker? 5 Pro Tips

If you decided to sell your business, you want to get the best deal without spending all your time, money, and nerves in the process. That’s why many business owners choose to hire business brokers.

A business broker is an expert, who knows the local market, can help evaluate the business, assists with documentation, helps through negotiations, and much more. While you may still need to do some research to improve your chances at selling a business quickly, the broker can deal with the majority of the work.

Depending on the company you hire and the size of the business you sell, the brokers’ fee varies from 5% to 12%. To make sure you get what you pay for, you have to spend some time choosing a reliable business broker.

Let’s take a closer look at what you should do to choose the best broker for your needs.

1. Check Qualifications and Credentials

When choosing a business broker, you need to check their qualifications and credentials. Things to pay attention to include:

Is the broker a Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)? This certification proves that the business broker is a qualified and experienced professional.

Is the broker a member of the International Business Broker Association? You can check the membership on the association’s website.

How long has the business broker been in business? Ideally, your business broker of choice should have experience selling companies in your industry.

Does the broker work full-time? Or do they have other tasks? If you hire a part-time broker, you may pay less but lose an opportunity to consult them at any time of the day.

Does the broker have a real estate license? According to Business Broker from Orlando, in some states, business brokers have to licensed realtors to sell a business that includes property.

Take the time to research information about your potential business broker online. You may find useful reviews and credentials.

2. Conduct an Interview

Once you find several candidates, take the time to conduct an interview with each one of them. It doesn’t have to be an in-person meeting. Today, video conferencing is in top shape, so you can get all the information without leaving the comfort of your home or office.

During the interview, you can ask all the questions that you want and look at the broker’s behavior.

Do they ask questions about your business? Is the communication good? Does the broker seem genuinely interested in selling your business? Even if the broker has excellent credentials but you simply don’t click, interview another candidate.

3. Check the Broker’s Website

A respectable business broker should have an informational and comprehensive website. Today, online presence is vital to all industry leaders. Business brokers aren’t an exception. Check such aspects of the broker’s website as:

Fast loading speed and mobile version – this shows that the broker cares about the potential clients’ experience.

– this shows that the broker cares about the potential clients’ experience. Traffic on the website – if the site generates a lot of traffic, the broker is likely to have a good reputation.

You should also check how many businesses are currently listed on the website. This can give you an idea of how busy a broker is. Remember, some listings may not be public. So the disclosed information on the broker’s website shouldn’t be the only factor you consider when choosing the best candidate.

4. Check the Experience

Checking the broker’s experience can be tricky. While you may find some reviews online, the majority of business owners don’t have time to leave them. When speaking with the broker, consider asking the following questions:

How many companies similar to mine did you sell in the past 12 months? Six months?

How long (on average) does it take for your deals to close?

How many of the site’s listings do you represent?

While you may not have an opportunity to check this information, the majority of business brokers is likely to share correct data.

5. Ask about the Fee

Brokers are likely to have fixed fees. However, some of them are open to negotiations. Before hiring a broker, make sure you know exactly how much you will pay for their services. All the information must be include in the contract.

The Takeaway

When you decide to sell a company, a business broker can become an irreplaceable assistant. However, with many different brokers on the market today, choosing the right one can be complicated.

Take the time to narrow down your list of candidates, conduct interviews, check credentials, and trust your intuition.