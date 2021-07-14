Most people consider moving as one of the most rewarding yet stressful milestones in life. From planning and organizing to cleaning and packing to loading and driving, not to mention unpacking and settling into the new place, moving is surely a challenging and exhausting experience.

Aside from these aspects of the move, there are also financial considerations. Whether you’re buying or renting the new place, there will surely be down payments, broker’s fees, inspections, utilities, new stuff, and possibly renovation.

One of the expenses you need to prepare for is the cost of actually relocating your stuff to your new place. Perhaps you’re wondering how much hiring professional movers costs. Here are some insights on the cost of moving.

Moving Costs Explained

The cost of hiring professional movers varies greatly depending on many factors such as the distance, quantity, and size of belongings to be relocated, type of items, etc. Moving companies will have different hourly rates. Hence, when choosing a contractor, comparing them can be complicated.

Basically, professional movers charge on two pricing structures: local moves or long-distance moves. For local moves, the contractor will likely charge you on an hourly basis. However, for long-distance moves, you will have to choose from standard rates that factor in the distance and type of truck used.

How much should movers cost per hour?

When you hire movers on an hourly basis, time is the main consideration. So, with this pricing structure, the duration of the relocation and total man-hours determine the final moving expense.

The average cost of hiring local movers is around $25-$50 per hour per mover. It is nearly impossible to estimate the final cost of a move down to the dollar, but it can give you an idea on what you should expect to pay based on the type of service and size of your place.

Exclusive labor services: around $80 per hour

One-bedroom apartment: between $150 to $250 for a 1-2 movers

Two-bedroom apartment: between $300 to $450 for a half-day move

Three-bedroom house: between $600 to $1,000 for a whole-day move

Long-distance move: above $1,200 for a single-bedroom apartment.

While the hourly rates may vary depending on the moving company and your location, this rough estimate can help you calculate the possible final moving cost. You can use this estimate as you prepare your budget for the move.

Factors Affecting Final Moving Costs

Generally, the larger the number of items you’re moving and the farther the destination, the more you can expect to pay. According to a moving specialist at https://www.torexmoving.ca/, some factors can affect the final moving costs, so it’s important to clarify these things with your contractors.

Home size: As discussed above, the bigger the room, the costlier the move. Usually, when you get a quote from contractors, they will ask about the size of your house and the number of rooms. This is where they base the number of movers to send in and the potential duration of the mover. However, to get a more accurate estimate, you should request an actual site visit.

As discussed above, the bigger the room, the costlier the move. Usually, when you get a quote from contractors, they will ask about the size of your house and the number of rooms. This is where they base the number of movers to send in and the potential duration of the mover. However, to get a more accurate estimate, you should request an actual site visit. Location: Your location can also be a major factor in the final moving cost. Apartments that are located on a higher floor will be charged an extra fee because of the complexity involved in moving items down the stairs. Likewise, if your area does not have a nearby parking space for a moving truck, you’ll be charged a long carry fee.

Your location can also be a major factor in the final moving cost. Apartments that are located on a higher floor will be charged an extra fee because of the complexity involved in moving items down the stairs. Likewise, if your area does not have a nearby parking space for a moving truck, you’ll be charged a long carry fee. Distance: As mentioned above, the longer the travel, the higher the final bill. This takes into account the gas, toll fee, and other associated travel fees.

As mentioned above, the longer the travel, the higher the final bill. This takes into account the gas, toll fee, and other associated travel fees. Extra stops: If the move entails additional stops, such as a temporary storage unit, you can expect extra costs. Loading and unloading items in multiple locations would require manpower.

If the move entails additional stops, such as a temporary storage unit, you can expect extra costs. Loading and unloading items in multiple locations would require manpower. Item type: Transporting bulky, heavy, or large items such as furniture, pianos, grandfather clocks, and appliances entail additional fees. Similarly, high-value belongings like art, delicate antique, and heirlooms require extra insurance. Professional movers might charge special rates for these items.

Before you sign the contract make sure to discuss all of these possible fees, charges, and conditions with your moving company. Be ready with an extra budget just in case the final bill overshoots from the estimate.

Moving to a new place can be quite expensive. But being prepared financially can help reduce your stress.