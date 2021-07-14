How Much Does It Cost To Install an AC In a House?

For many homeowners, an air conditioner is one of the most important appliances. Even if summers aren’t hot, an a/c can save you from humidity, allergies, and many other problems. As long as you stick to the right maintenance schedule and change filters regularly, an air conditioner can serve you for many years.

If you’ve already chosen the right a/c for your home, you are probably wondering how much it costs to install it. The cost of installing a central a/c system is between $3,800 and $7,500. Meanwhile, installing a window a/c is between $150 and $450.

What does the cost of a/c installation depend on? Let’s take a close look.

1. Pre-Installation Work

Keep in mind that the cost of the a/c itself isn’t included in the installation price. You would need to purchase the system separately. According to experts from Hartman, air conditioning installation company, it’s recommended to consult installation professionals before purchasing an a/c system. The structural nuances of your home may call for buying a certain model.

The company can help you make load calculations. While each a/c system manufacturer gives approximate information about how many square feet a unit can service, it’s not always precise. The evaluation team can discover air leaks or other issues that can increase the a/c running cost. If they can’t be eliminated, you may need to get a more powerful unit.

2. Ductwork Inspection

The installation team should also run a ductwork inspection to make sure that all systems an a/c relies on are in top order. In some cases, an existing duct can’t deal with the airflow of a modern a/c. Your home may not have properly sized vents or sufficient space to run a refrigerant line.

Don’t worry. All of the above can be dealt with. However, it would add to the cost of the installation. Allow the installation team to inspect the entire house and provide an estimation for improvements.

While this work makes installation more expensive, it helps you maximize a/c performance while avoiding high energy bills.

3. Installation Company

One of the key factors that affect the cost of the a/c installation is the company you choose. Even if you are looking at similar candidates from the same area, you can get drastically different quotes.

The price can depend on the scope of work, the company’s time on the market, competition, and many other factors.

Take the time to browse different companies in your area and compare prices. If you see an inexpensive offer, make sure to ask which services are included. In many cases, the installation company will share the price of labor. However, any additional work will be charged separately.

4. Season

While it’s possible to install an air conditioner at any time of the year, many people start thinking about one when the weather gets warm. The high season for many states usually occurs between April and July.

Depending on when the warmest time is in your state, the prices on installation are likely to go up. Besides higher installation costs, you need to be ready for queues. If you live in a small town where the number of installation teams is limited, you will likely need to wait several days for the installation.

Don’t put a/c installation off. Try to get the work done during the low season.

5. Rebates and Tax Credits

While a/c installation costs may seem high, it could be possible to reduce the cost of the equipment by researching rebates and tax credits. Local governments, utility companies, and manufacturers are often promoting energy-efficient appliances by offering financial incentives.

You can find out about the appropriate rebates on Energy Star’s website. If a/c installation isn’t urgent, you can wait for seasonal deals.

The Takeaway

The cost of a/c installation varies from $150 to $7,500. The major cost factors are the type of the a/c (room or central), season, installation company, and pre-installation work. If you want to save on a/c installation, you need to compare offers from different companies, choose the low season, and consider using equipment rebates.