5 Things That Can Break in a Refrigerator 

A refrigerator is one of the most important major household appliances. In an ideal environment, it can last for up to 15 to 20 years. When the appliance breaks down, it can spell disaster. Food can only stay safe in the broken fridge for about 4 hours before spoiling.

Many homeowners panic and go online to buy a new appliance ASAP. In reality, the majority of fridge problems can be fixed. So unless your refrigerator’s age is far beyond the average lifespan, you can consider fixing it before buying a new one.

According to experts from Tampa appliance repair, Hartman, it’s much less time-consuming and expensive to fix a fridge than to opt for a new one. Meanwhile, it will take a while to dispose of the old fridge properly.,

Let’s take a closer look at common fridge problems.

1. Blocked Defrost Drain

The most common problem you can face with the fridge is water leakage. While this symptom doesn’t necessarily mean that fridge doesn’t maintain the right temperature, it can signal a serious problem. Meanwhile, water leaks can be dangerous for your household members since they can cause slip and fall accidents.

Here are a few reasons why this problem may occur:

Blocked de-frost drain – in this case, you need to remove the drain and clean it according to the instructions.

Clogged water supply – if you have an icemaker, the ice supply can get frozen or clogged. You would need to unplug the appliance and close the shut-off valve. Check for clogs on the line and remove them.

Both of the above problems can be fixed without professional assistance. However, if both the drain and water line are in good shape, you need to call for help.

2. Dirty Condenser Coils

The fridge has to stay cold. If you notice that the appliance is emitting access heat, there may be a serious problem. Even if it’s still keeping the food cold, ignoring this symptom could cause the fridge to break down in the nearest future.

If your fridge is warm, the most common cause is a condenser coil problem. You can start by unplugging the fridge and cleaning condenser coils. You should also check if the condenser fan motor is working properly. If the fan is in bad shape, you need professional assistance.

3. Broken Door Gaskets and Seals

Seals and gaskets are the cheapest parts of the refrigerator. However, if you fail to clean and replace them on time, they could lead to expensive repairs. If your refrigerator isn’t cooling properly, check these elements first. Most likely, you can eliminate the problem by replacing a broken seal.

If seals and gaskets are in good shape, you should also check how well the door is hanging on the hinges. Any space between the door and the fridge causes cool air to leak out, thus forcing your fridge to work harder and eventually break down.

4. Damaged Control Board

The more complex refrigerators become, the more elements can break in them. For example, if you have a complicated main control board, it may break down. It could be sending an inaccurate signal, causing the wrong voltage to be used by the fridge.

While this doesn’t happen often, main control boards and temperature control boards require close attention. It’s nearly impossible to fix them without professional assistance.

5. Water Filter Issues

Many homeowners forget that fridges with icemakers have water filters. By forgetting to clean or replace these filters regularly, you are decreasing the ice-maker’s lifespan.

Check your appliance manual to find out where the filter is and how often it needs to be cleaned or replaced.

When to Call an Expert

The majority of fridge problems isn’t serious. You can fix many of them on your own. However, if you don’t have experience with fridge issues, consider calling a repair service. Here are a few clear signs that your fridge needs professional assistance:

You notice condenser coil damage.

The fridge is making unusual noises.

There is oily residue on the bottom of the freezer.

There is condensation on the outer walls of your fridge.

While the fridge doesn’t have too many complex parts, it demands regular maintenance. Otherwise, it won’t survive until the end of the standard lifespan.