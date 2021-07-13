Fort Bend County Fair Queen Candidates

The quest to be Fort Bend County Fair Queen is in full swing. Nine young ladies are vying to carrying on the tradition and will be the recipient of the Fair Queen Scholarship. The candidates took part in a mandatory meeting and posed for group and individual pictures. “We are always excited to meet our queen candidates as they begin their journeys. It is very rewarding to see our candidates soar in their self-esteem and communication skills. We are proud to be able to carry on the tradition of naming a Fair Queen, but to be able to also help these young ladies get prepared for their futures,” said Jennifer Williams, Fort Bend County Fair Co-Director in Charge of the Queen Scholarship Contest.

Running for 2021 Fort Bend County Fair Queen are Taylor Rich, attends Foster High School and lives in Richmond, Tabitha Webster, who attends Foster High School and lives in Richmond, Lilly Fiser, attends Foster High School and lives in Richmond, Valeria Salazar, attends Tompkins High School and lives in Fulshear, Skylin Bromonsky, attends Needville High School and lives in Needville, Delayna Zepeda, attends BF Terry High School and lives in Richmond, Tristen Drury, attends Needville High School and lives in Needville, Meadow Votis, attends Elkins High School and lives in Missouri City, and Christie Koerth, attends George Ranch High School and lives in Missouri City.

The candidate that is crowned queen will serve as an ambassador throughout the fair’s 10-day run. She will attend receptions, livestock shows, and auctions as part of her duties. Throughout the year, the Fair Queen will represent the Fort Bend County Fair at community events, luncheons, holiday gatherings, and other fair activities.

The 2021 Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned on Friday, September 24, 2021. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.