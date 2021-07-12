Change The Hairstyle With Hurela Hair Bundles & Cheap Wigs

Wearing hair wigs and making wigs using hair bundles and lace closures have become so common, you can search many videos on this topic on Youtube. The human hair weave has become a popular way to change your hairstyle.

Hurela combines style, fashion, premium quality with all hair products, offering a wide range of high quality but low priced human hair bundles worldwide. All Hair extensions are made of 100% virgin Human Hair like hair waves, hair closures, 360 lace frontals, hair extensions in any style and color.

To better suit customers’ requirements, offering Brazilian deep wave bundles, Malaysian hair weave bundles, Peruvian body wave bundles, Malaysian curly hair bundles, hair bundles with closures are available for your choice. The reason Hurela is able to offer competitive prices is that because we are a manufacturer of human hair bundles, we can offer prices directly from the factory, without resorting to third-party sources.

Body Wave, Curly, Loose Wave, Straight, Deep Wave and Natural Wave, various hairstyles at the best price for your Hurela. You will get the amazing length, volume, highlights and hairstyles with Hurela hair weave. To choose the right hair weave style with Hurela choice of multiple hairstyles.

What Is A 13×4 Lace Frontal Wig?

Human hair lace front wigs have been ubiquitous on the wig market for over a decade, especially the 13×4 lace frontal wigs. It consists of 3 main parts: wig cap, Swiss lace mesh and virgin human hair. Virgin human hair tied by hand to a lace base and wig cap. Lace in medium brown or translucent to match skin tones measures 13 inches by 4 inches wide, which ensures that your leading edge is fully covered. This type of wig also allows you to have a free part and natural hairline appearance. No matter what hair problem you are suffering from, such as hair loss, bad hair, opting for a lace front wig is great for changing your hairstyle safely and wisely.

How to Wear a 13×4 Lace Front Wig?

Choosing a good lace front wig is very important, but wearing the wig seems to determine the final result. If the wig is cut the right way, you will have an amazing transformation. Some steps and tips for your reference.

Step 1: Smooth your hair. You need to prepare your hair first before wearing a wig. You can comb it back if you have short hair, or braid your hair into a corn crown if your hair’s a little longer, then put on a wig cap.

Step 2: Fix the cap on your head. Apply some adhesive or tape between your front edge and the lid and dry. Attach the wig from the back and adjust the edges of the wig so that the hairline matches.

Step 3: Form a natural hairline. Apply the adhesive along your hairline to make the wig hold, then trim off the excess lace from the front of the wig. Comb a few strands of hair, trim it, and make some baby hair soft if you like.

Step 4: Style your hair. Comb your hair with a wide-toothed comb, applying a little mousse if necessary. Heat styling tools can be used to style hair because wigs are made from virgin human hair. You treat it like your more natural hair.

Hurela Hair has ample supplies, strong productivity and prompt delivery. Various hair bundles, hair weaves and lace fronts are always available. The company is ready to provide excellent service to all customers.