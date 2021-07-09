Henna for Grey Hairs – Does this really work?

While grey hairs are a natural part of the aging process, there are plenty of external factors that can trigger premature greying of stands, such as stress, smoking, and excessive use of chemicals on hair. Most people instinctively want to hide grey hairs as soon as they see them budding out. People use harsh hair coloring agents for fuller coverage since grey hairs are much more resistant to locking in hair dyes.

In this process, your hair can lose its moisture and become prone to breakage. Henna is an excellent hair-friendly alternative to your ammonia-loaded hair dyes available in most superstores. This ayurvedic herb has been used for centuries by women of South Asian descent to color their hair and decorate their hands.

This herb has mystical healing properties that help repair damaged hair, restore its shine, and dye them a gorgeous orange-reddish shade. In this article, we will tell you how to apply henna to grey hairs for maximum coverage!

Is henna good for grey hairs?

With aging, our oil glands are unable to produce adequate sebum to maintain the natural pH of our scalp. This often leads to hair becoming dried out. The application of synthetic dyes can worsen this problem and make your strands brittle.

However, henna is packed with nature’s goodness and oodles of nourishing agents that help to keep your hair long and strong while providing full coverage for grey hairs.

How long does henna retain its color?

A lot like mainstream dying agents, henna is a long-term permanent dye. While the orange-red hues of henna stay in your hair for at least 5 to 6 months, the vibrancy of its color starts to fade away after 4 to 6 weeks. This means that after a month’s time, your grey hair will start showing again.

To maintain the color and keep your hair looking glossy and refreshed, we recommend that you use henna hair dye once a month. You can also use it bi-weekly as an excellent conditioner and has no adverse side effects on your strands.

How much hair dye do I need?

Depending upon your hair’s length and thickness, you can determine how much dye you will require. For average volume, shoulder-length hair, you will need approximately 200g of henna hair dye to color your hair thoroughly. This quantity can be customized according to varying lengths and volumes.

How to mix henna for grey hair?

Preparing henna dye for application on hair is very simple and straightforward. This process should not take you more than 5 minutes.

Follow the steps below to prepare your henna dye;

To mix the hair dye, you will need a spoon and a large bowl. Transfer your henna powder to the bowl.

Cover all exposed surfaces with a plastic sheet that may catch a strain from this dye, such as sofas, carpets, furniture, etc.

In a cup, heat water until it is approximately 120º F. Slowly add this water to the henna bowl according to requirement. Your final consistency should not be grainy.

Mix thoroughly to dissolve all lumps and ensure all powder is incorporated with the water.

How to apply henna for grey hair?

The application of henna dye is not very difficult. However, it often tends to get messy, so it is advised to wear a smock over your clothes and line your forehead with a thick layer of petroleum jelly so that your skin doesn’t get stained from henna. You should also wear a pair of gloves and carry out this process in your bathroom so that you can easily clean up afterward.

Follow the steps below for ease of application:

You must apply henna hair dye on clean hair. For this purpose, we recommend taking a shower and thoroughly exfoliating the scalp to remove any toxins and dirt build-up from your hair. Additionally, do not condition your hair, as it could make it difficult for the henna dye to penetrate the strands.

After the shower, wrap your hair in a towel and wait until your strands are damp but not wet. Once that is done, gently remove the towel and put it on your smock.

Prepare the henna dye as required by your hair length and volume. The paste should have a muddy consistency.

You can begin applying the mixture to your damp hair. We suggest that you coat your grey hairs first as they will need the most time to develop the color. You can thoroughly apply this dye with the help of a brush.

Keep in mind that your goal is to coat every strand of hair with this mixture, so do not stress too much about sectioning and parting your hair. Once you have applied all of the dye, gently massage it into your hair with the help of your fingertips to enhance absorption.

Once that is done, you can tie your hair and put on a plastic shower cap. Cling wrap can also be utilized for this purpose. Keep your hair like that for two hours.

After two hours, rinse your hair thoroughly without shampoo. Apply a conditioner afterward.

To see full results, you can blow dry your hair and style it however you wish.

Many experts suggest that you avoid using shampoo on your hair for at least 24 hours after the henna hair dye application. You are also advised to stay wary of any leave-in oil-based conditioner for at least a week.

How to use henna and indigo powder for grey hair?

Much like henna, the indigo powder is also an herbal extract used alongside henna to enhance this hair-dying technique. As indicated by its name, Indio powder contains a distinct deep blue color derived from the indigo plant.

If you struggle with stubborn grey hairs, you can use these two Ayurveda herbs in combination for maximum coverage. The preparation and application process are the same as henna dye. For every one part of indigo powder, add two parts of henna hair dye.