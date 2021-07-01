The Continuous Growth of Online Gambling in Canada

By 2028, the global online gambling market is expected to reach and exceed values of USD 158.20 billion. We’re yet to see an adequate estimation of the Canadian online gambling industry, as it’s still in the gray zone. Most provincial governments don’t issue licenses to virtual casino operators. However, Canadians keep gambling online. They access offshore sites, which have been licensed in the UK, Curacao, Malta, and other countries with liberal policies. Several gambling servers are also licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Canadians love gambling from the comfort of their homes, and a large number of websites provide the service they need. From that point on, growth is inevitable.

The Beginnings: How Did Online Gambling Start in Canada?

The steady growth of internet technology during the 1990s impacted every aspect of our lives. In 1994, the first gambling website went online. From today’s point of view, the beginnings were humble. The graphics weren’t impressive, and it took quite some time for online gambling to replace the real experience for most players. Today, the sites are nothing short of impressive. With live studios featuring real dealers and hundreds of slots with massive jackpots, there’s no need for a gambler to leave their home if they want to enjoy casino games.

The Canadian criminal code prohibits gambling establishments that aren’t licensed or owned by a provincial government. British Columbia was the first province to offer a government-owned gambling site to its citizens. PlayNow.com was launched in 2001. Manitoba followed the positive example with its own website in 2013. In addition to casino games, the websites offer bingo, lottery, and sports betting.

According to a Casino Expert at RealCasinosCanada, the legal Canadian online gambling industry doesn’t reflect the real situation. Most Canadians turn to offshore sites when they want to gamble. Curacao, Malta, UK, and other countries that legalized online gaming issue licenses to international websites. Gamblers from all around the world are accepted to play, as long as they meet the age requirements and use a valid payment method to deposit money.

Where Is the Industry Headed?

Until more of the governments start issuing licenses to websites, virtual gambling is officially banned on the largest part of Canada’s territory. Still, hundreds of online operators with offshore licenses allow Canadians to enter, have fun, win money, and withdraw their winnings. It is perfectly legal for the gamblers to access these websites, as there’s no law prohibiting such activities.

According to a market research report on the gambling industry in Canada, land-based casinos are facing an increasing competition from alternative entertainment options. Their revenue is expected to decline over the next few years. The industry was heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s still suffering the consequences.

The online gambling industry, on the other hand, is in the midst of its golden era. If someone wants to gamble, they aren’t limited to land-based venues. They can even access a no deposit bonus casino in Canada, so they can test the games with no risk involved. When the player is ready, they can start playing with real money.

Will Canada Legalize Online Gambling?

The land-based casino industry outlook is not optimistic. Its revenue is expected to continue its fall throughout the upcoming years. Casino operators keep pressuring the Canadian government to liberalize online gambling.

In April 2024, Bill C-218 was passed in the House of Commons. With this, the federal ban on single-event sports betting was removed. This means nothing for the online casino industry, but at least our lawmakers showed sympathy towards games of chance. This is a fact: all provinces could benefit from legal gambling sites. Canadians aren’t stopped from playing online, but the budget is deprived of significant income from taxes. The lawmakers know this, so we expect to see serious debates on legalizing online gambling in the near future.