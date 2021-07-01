Oracle Certifications

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 2020 Architect Associate

How I Passed Oracle OCI Exam: 1Z0-1072-20 Without Formal Training

We are living in the Cloud era. Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Andy Jassy said that in 2016 ‘Cloud is the new normal’ and very few have believed in it at that time. At the end of the year 2020, it is a ground reality. When the industry giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, Alibaba, and VMWare are pumping huge effort and resources, the cloud is one of the most sustainable technologies of present and future.

Recently I passed Oracle Cloud Infrastructure exam 1Z0-1072-20 in my first attempt. I think it is an achievement that won’t have been possible without proper preparation.

Before I begin my story I would like to share some background of cloud computing and certification for newbies interested in these emerging technologies.

Though we all have a vague idea about the cloud, let’s make it more clear.

“The cloud” refers to servers that are accessed over the Internet, and the software and databases that run on those servers. Cloud servers are located in data centers all over the world. By using cloud computing, users and companies don’t have to manage physical servers themselves or run software applications on their machines.

Major Cloud Platforms

AWS (Amazon Web Service)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

IBM Cloud

Salesforce

Tencent

Oracle

VMWare

SAP

Popular Cloud Certifications

Almost every cloud platform provider has its certification program to validate the professionals for their skills in that particular platform. AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Oracle are among the most popular certification providers.

Oracle Cloud Certifications

Oracle offers various certifications in the various cloud specialization, here we will discuss Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 2020 Architect Associate certification.

Let me get back to my story, I am an IT professional working in a mid-sized manufacturing company. My organization is working with a conventional on-premises client-server infrastructure. This gives me a solid background in basic Local area networking and the client-server model. So far I didn’t have any cloud platform exposure at my workplace. I already have Microsoft, CompTIA, and Cisco certifications with me. So it can be said that certification isn’t something unknown to me. Being a technology lover I can see that the cloud is expanding its footprint at an unprecedented pace. I have always tried to keep my skills relevant to market trends, that’s why I am fond of learning about new and relevant technologies. In my opinion, it keeps you in sync with the market requirements. Lately, I decided to earn a cloud certification, not because I need it at my workplace, but to keep myself relevant to the market. As I told you earlier, I have good hands-on experience with networking, client-server computing, and corporate database structure. That’s why I was always confident that I would be able to do it. I have been working with the Oracle platform for the last many years. As wehttps://www.oracle.com/ have a lot of Oracle deployments around our hometown and there are good prospects for Oracle in our local job market, I decided to go for Oracle. Keeping in mind the previous experience of the certification exam, I already had a successful and tested strategy with me. I will advise you to get yourself clear about the exam objectives and course outline before starting your preparation. I always do the same as it gives you a good estimation of your existing skills and the time you need for preparation of the other topics. I did the same for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Certification. After planning your study roadmap, you need to choose the training material. There is a lot of training material available online for the preparation of exam: 1Z0-1072-20. When it comes to the training material I trust DumpsTool. With my previous experience, I have found DumpsTool to be more a great source for certification training material. As a measure of assurance DumpsTool offers a money-back guarantee on all the training material on their website. As always, I selected the PDF + Testing Engine option for the exam 1Z0-1072-20 from DumpsTool. With the help of well –researched Practices tests, 1Z0-1072-20 dumps, and study guide from DumpsTool, I was able to proceed with my preparations very effectively. Besides my office schedule, I allocated one and a half hours for the exam preparation. By the end of the fourth week of my preparation, I was ready to go for the exam 1Z0-1072-20. Then I booked my exam with Pearson VUE which gave me one more week for revision. On the exam day, I took the exam 1Z0-1072-20 head-on and successfully passed it with a 91% score.

Following are some details for those who are looking to go for the exam: 1Z0-1072-20

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 2020 Certified Architect Associate Certification Overview

The Oracle Cloud ​Infrastructure 2020 Architect ​Associate exam is designed ​for individuals who possess a ​strong foundation knowledge ​in architecting ​infrastructure using Oracle ​Cloud Infrastructure ​services. This certification ​covers topics such as: ​Launching Bare Metal and ​Virtual Compute Instances, ​Instantiating a Load ​Balancer, Using Advanced ​Database features (Dataguard, ​BYOL, Data encryption, RAC, ​and EXADATA), Advanced ​Networking Concepts, ​Architecting Best Practices ​for HA and Security, Identity ​and Access Management, ​Networking, Compute, and ​Storage. ​ This certification validates ​a deep understanding of OCI ​services to spin up ​infrastructure and provides a ​competitive edge in the ​industry. Up-to-date OCI ​training and hands-on ​experience are recommended. ​This certification is ​available to all candidates.​​

To earn the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 2020 Certified Architect Associate certification a candidate is required to pass the exam: 1Z0-1072-20 with a minimum of 65% score. It has 60 multiple-choice questions which a candidate is required to answer in 85 minutes is the duration.

Conclusion

With the exceptional growth in the new deployments of cloud platforms and the growing transition from an on-premises model to cloud, cloud computing skills are becoming very relevant for every IT professional. Oracle is a well-known name in the database, ERP, CRM, and cloud computing with a reasonable market share in each segment. The professionals who are seeking a career in the Oracle cloud platform can go for the exam: 1Z0-1072-20 which can earn them an acknowledged career-oriented Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 2020 Certified Architect Associate Certification.