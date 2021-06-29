District Seeks Feedback on Boundary Modifications

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District is seeking feedback on two proposed attendance boundary modifications that, if adopted by trustees in October, would go into effect in Fall 2022. One proposed change involves Bryant Elementary School. The other involves Paetow High School.

The Bryant Elementary proposal would address the rapid growth within the neighborhoods surrounding that campus and transition students who reside primarily in the Cane Island development to Elementary #44. The district will survey parents in that area for feedback.

Elementary #44 has not yet been named, and is expected to open in Fall 2022. It is the first build-out of the 2021 voter-approved bond project. The school is set to be located in the northwest quadrant of the district, in the Cane Island subdivision.

The Paetow High School proposal provide campus enrollment relief and increase the student population at Morton Ranch High School.

District officials said only a small number of students who will be enrolled as eighth-graders during the 2021-22 school year, and currently zoned to Paetow, would be affected by this proposed boundary modification.

Ted Vierling, the district’s chief operations officer, said the boundary adjustments will balance high school enrollment before High School #10 opens in 2024.

For more information, visit the district’s boundary modification webpage.

District Staff Gets 2% Pay Increase

Trustees Monday approved a 2% pay raise for district teachers and staff.

The raise is be distributed beginning next month, or depending on the staff member’s contract start date, with a 1% lump sum payment to be distributed in December.

Pay increases are calculated based on an employee’s midpoint rates of pay found on the district’s human resources webpage. Regular part-time employees will also benefit from this increase.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the board: