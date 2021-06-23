Sporty and Chic: Tudor Collections That Will Complete Your Bucket List

Tudor, which was founded in 1946, aims to produce retro-chic-inspired timepieces with high-quality finishing. This brand is widely regarded as Rolex’s sister brand. Tudor is known as a pioneer in the watch-making industry, impressing a wider audience across the globe.

Tudor timepieces gained prominence because of their gratifying collections. What distinguishes this brand from its competing companies is that it has given rise to the prevalent Tudor Heritage Collection. This particular collection satisfied hundreds of watch enthusiasts. Check out these other collections of Tudor that you should include in your bucket list.

Tudor Pelagos Watches

The Tudor Pelagos is a luxury watch best for underwater adventures. Thus, this is perfect for any maritime lover with its advanced technology used, sporty yet stylish aesthetics. These are some Tudor models that will surely hook your attention.

Men’s Watch: Titanium Chronometer Automatic Black Dial

This Tudor masterpiece will amaze you with its titanium round case with a diameter of 42 mm, making it perfect for men’s wrists. Its featured black dial contrasts beautifully with the titanium case. The index markers and hands are a gleaming silver tone.

This work of art is available only at a reasonable price. Grab yours now and enjoy its exceptional features. Not to mention its 500-meter water-resistance.

Men’s Watch: LHD Titanium Automatic Black Dial

This Tudor Pelagos is a magnificent timepiece for all gentlemen out there that exudes masculinity. Its featured 42mm diameter round titanium case has a numbered back case, completing the entire manly aesthetics.

You will also be amazed by its titanium bracelet with a folding clasp. This wristwatch is water-resistant and can withstand pressures of up to 500 meters/1,640 feet. Thus, without any questions, this should be on your cart now, especially if you are diving more often.

Men’s Watch: Titanium Automatic Blue Dial

This Tudor Pelagos is a part of Tudor’s prestigious collection, which embraces elegance in the true spirit of adventure. The watch features a 42mm titanium case, which is an excellent fit for its attractive dial.

You will surely love its snowflake-inspired indexes. Its crystal is sapphire, and the whole bracelet is made of titanium. This timepiece has a power reserve of 70 hours. You can have yours now for only at a reasonable price.

Tudor Heritage Ranger Watches

This Tudor collection is defined by unmatched toughness and adventure. Most of their timepieces are inspired by vintage collections. They are known for featuring elegant features. Check these out!

Men’s Watch: Heritage Ranger Stainless steel Automatic Black Dial

This Tudor Heritage Ranger is a men’s timepiece that was first launched by the renowned Swiss watchmaker in 2014. This luxury is famous for its black dial with thick arrow hands, creating bolder aesthetics. With this timepiece, you can dive for up to 150 meters.

Men’s Watch: Heritage Ranger Swiss Steel Automatic Black Dial

This wristwatch fits any gentleman, with its rich brown strap, stunning black dial, and authentic Tudor hands. Its ambiance is supported by impressive features such as a power reserve of 38 hours and its 500 feet water resistance.

Tudor Clair De Rose Watches

The Tudor Clair de Rose features a ladies’ timepiece collection that is widely known for its sophisticated features. Since its inception, Swiss watch company Tudor has continued to produce eye-catching pieces that are versatile and stylish. Check out these most suggested ladies’ timepieces from this collection.

Ladies Watch: Clair De Rose Steel Automatic White Dial

With its simple and glamorous design, this lady’s timepiece stands out from the rest of the crowd. It features a steel case with a 26mm diameter and an opaline dial with a delicate pattern. The watch comes with an exquisite stainless bracelet and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal dome. It will be the best perfect gift you can give to your girlfriend.

Ladies Watch: Tudor Clair De Rose 35401-WRDDBFS

Tudor is world acclaimed for producing sophisticated luxury brands with distinctive features, and this Tudor Clair De Rose is no exception. It features a charming round stainless steel case with a rose gold cap. Its white dial is adorned with a spectacular floral-inspired pattern. The whole hour markers are made of diamonds, creating an elegant appeal.

Takeaway

There are thousands of reasons why you should include Tudor collections on your bucket list. Not to mention its versatility, durability, advanced technology, and sophisticated designs. If you wish to own a sporty yet stylish collection, go for the Tudor Pelagos series. Clair De Rose collections are best for a more feminine look. You can also try the bolder aesthetics of Heritage Ranger collections.