Is Coliving A Good Idea for Introverts?

If you’re an introvert, perhaps you think that Bebe Rexha’s song ‘It’s just me, myself and I, solo ride until I die’ should be the soundtrack of your life. You like your alone time, and you’d rather not be surrounded by people 24×7. So, when you see the new craze of coliving spaces in Bangalore and other major cities in India, you might be quick to rule it out. Living with other people can be fine for extroverts, but it’s probably not a good idea for you, right? Wrong.

Just because you need more time to yourself to recharge doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy coliving. In fact, coliving has actually become a housing solution that works really well for introverts because it allows you to control just how social you have to be. So, if you’re on the fence about whether coliving is an option for you, don’t worry. We’ve got a list of reasons that are sure to convince you.

You’ll have quality socialization

As an introvert, it’s not like you never socialize, it’s that interacting with a lot of people probably takes a bit out of you. Which means that if the socialization you engage with could be of a high quality, you’ll feel a lot more fulfilled and justified. Well, coliving provides you with just that kind of socialization. Because you’ll be living with a bunch of people who share your values, interests and vibe. They won’t become people with whom you’ll have to endure small talk, you’ll be able to have meaningful conversations and even networking opportunities with them. Now that sounds like a win-win situation to us.

You won’t have to go outside as often

Being invited out to a club or a crowded house party sounds exhausting to an introvert like you, but you know that if you turn down too many offers, you’ll feel the FOMO creeping in, or feel left out of your friend circle. But once you’ve started coliving, you’ll never have to worry about that. You’ll have built in socialization opportunities and gatherings that you can attend without ever leaving the house. Whether it’s a party, a game night, a cultural event or even someone’s birthday, there are always several exciting events happening in coliving spaces for you to participate in when you want. And the best thing about this is that when you’ve had your fill of interaction and excitement, you can return to the privacy of your room to recharge within minutes.

You’ll still have your privacy

The goal of coliving is to create a balance between community feeling and privacy. So, while you’ll be sharing a larger residence with others, your room and your space will remain yours. That means that after a long day of social interactions, you’ll always have a place to retreat to where you can recoup by yourself. And if you’re having a day whether you’d rather be alone, you’re free to stay in your room as long as you want, as you won’t have to bother about organizing meals or doing household chores since your residence will probably take care of that for you. Lastly, your coliving space is going to be designed keeping in mind the comfort of the residents, which means that there’s sure to be enough room in the common areas for you to stay undisturbed too. You really can have the best of both worlds.

You’ll get a chance to explore

If you’ve always thought of yourself as an introvert, then trying out coliving PG in Hyderabad or any other city in India could be a chance for you to explore a dimension of your personality that you’re not quite familiar with. Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone will challenge you and help you grow in unexpected ways. You’ll build your resilience, your compassion as well as your collaboration skills. And you might even find yourself coming out of your shell a lot more. In fact, the people in your coliving residence might end up becoming some of your best friends for life. Best of all, you’ll never have to worry about feeling lonely again.

So, now you know that even as an introvert you can enjoy the benefits of a coliving space and get the best of community and privacy at the same time. Why not take the leap and give this a try? You never know just how much you could end up loving coliving.