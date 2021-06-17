Molina’S Cantina, Houston’S Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Tex-Mex Restaurant, Celebrates 80 Years Of Serving Guests

Third-Generation Brothers and Co-Owners Say Thanks with Month-Long Celebration and Fiestas for All

Molina’s Cantina, Houston’s oldest family-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurant, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a month-long celebration, and everyone is invited to the party! To honor and thank Houstonians who have supported the restaurants over the past eight decades, third-generation owners and brothers Raul III, Ricardo and Roberto Molina, along with their 92-year-old father Raul Molina, Jr., are giving back by way of daily food and drink specials, anniversary parties, commemorative giveaways and other exciting events throughout the month of June. The festivities culminate on July 1, a special day for the Molina family as it was ten years ago, in 2011, that former Mayor Annise Parker proudly proclaimed July 1 as “Molina’s Cantina Day” in Houston, Texas.

WHO:

Molina’s Cantina

WHAT:

Molina’s Cantina owners and staff will be celebrating the restaurant’s 80th anniversary at all three Molina’s locations with mariachi bands, giveaways, specials, and, of course, birthday cake! Longtime staff and brothers/owners Raul III, Ricardo and Roberto, along with their father Raul, Jr. will be in attendance. Daily specials will be announced via social media on Molina’s Instagram , Facebook and Twitter accounts.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Wednesday, June 16, 5 p.m. at 6300 FM 1463 in Fulshear

Tuesday, July 22, 5 p.m. at 3801 Bellaire in West University

Wednesday, July 30, 5 p.m. at 7901 Westheimer

INTERVIEW/PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

Ricardo and Roberto Molina – brothers and third generation owner/operators

Raul Molina, Jr. – 92-year-old father, second generation owner/operator

Chris Wilson – created famed menu item, the C.W. Special (available June 16)

Longtime staff – many of whom have worked for Molina’s 30+ years

Loyal guests – many of whom have been visiting Molina’s for decades

Mariachi band is live from 5-8 pm at each event.