How Does Amazon Affiliate Marketing Work and Which Sites To Choose?

Amazon is a leading e-commerce giant globally. In The United States of America, Amazon is estimated to be responsible for about 40% of American online sales. You can tap into Amazon’s profits through its affiliate program, called Amazon Associates.

Amazon’s affiliate program allows you to monetize your websites, social media pages, or blogs. Amazon affiliate websites contain links to Amazon products. Whenever a customer uses these links to purchase a product on Amazon, you receive a commission.

Read on to know how Amazon affiliate marketing works and which Amazon affiliate sites to choose.

How Does Amazon Affiliate Marketing Work?

Amazon affiliate marketing works similarly to most referral programs. You will receive a commission whenever you refer to Amazon. To start, sign up with the Amazon associate program and receive approval.

Once you gain Amazon’s approval, you can begin placing Amazon affiliate links on your website or blog. When anyone uses your links to place an order on Amazon, you receive your commission.

The commission is a percentage of the product’s sale value. However, your commission can vary on different consumer items.

Conversion Rates

Your conversion rates can also influence your commission. It allows Amazon to know how many customers use your affiliate links to purchase on the e-commerce site.

Your conversion rate comes from the percentage of visitors who use the link to purchase from your website’s total visitors. For instance, in the last month, your website had 5,000 visitors. If only ten of your total visitors use the affiliate link and buy a product on Amazon, your conversion rate will be 0.2%.

The average conversion rates for affiliate programs are generally around 0.5% to 1%. Some websites tend to have higher conversion rates as well.

Other Essential Aspects

It is essential to note that you can only receive an Amazon commission when the customer places the order within 24 hours of using your link. If this timeframe ends, you cannot earn any amount. Additionally, you cannot earn a commission if the person re-enters the site through another affiliate link.

In case the person re-enters Amazon through your link, a new timeline of 24 hours begins. If the customer only places the item in the shopping cart, you can still earn a commission.

You can receive your commission whenever the customer places the order from the shopping cart. However, it should not exceed 90 days.

Which Affiliate Sites to Choose?

Successful Amazon affiliate websites can earn substantial profits. The following are some of the affiliate sites you can choose:

The Prepared

The Prepared is a website that focuses on survivalism. It regularly publishes practical guides on how to survive and prepare for emergencies. You can know everything from dealing with car accidents to how to survive wars.

The success of this website lies in its commitment to creating informative and relevant content constantly. It creates content on survival topics that have large search volumes online.

This website uses Amazon affiliate links to refer to survival gear and essential tools. It may be the reason for it to remain one of the top Amazon affiliate sites.

Snap Creativity

Snap Creativity posts content on arts and crafts, DIY, and home decors. Users love the tips this website offers.

The website uses appropriate affiliate links throughout each blog post. It offers different Amazon products relevant to the art topic. Moreover, most of the Amazon affiliate links are affordable products. It makes the conversion rates very high.

Baby Gear Lab

Baby Gear Lab uses Amazon affiliate links to refer users to appropriate baby gear and similar products. The website uses an attractive theme. Moreover, it has an efficient and user-friendly interface.

It conveys an extensive amount of information. However, the overall layout is clean and doesn’t deter the users.

The Wirecutter

The Wirecutter is a popular tech blog. It uses Amazon affiliate links for home items and tools.

This website makes good use of keywords. The overall theme is simple and easy to read.

It primarily consists of reviews from industry experts. It leads to better credibility. Users tend to use the Amazon links to purchase quality home items.

Homegrounds

This website provides valuable information for home baristas. You can find valuable information on how to brew like a pro. It helps users learn barista skills and enjoy their coffee.

It uses Amazon affiliate links to refer to quality coffee beans and coffee machines. In addition, the website does extensive keyword research to create relevant content.

Amazon affiliate websites can monetize their platform by providing relevant Amazon affiliate links. You can use the above websites as inspiration and learn the strategies to gain a good Amazon commission. Helpful content with relevant Amazon affiliate links usually works the best.