Katy Junior High School Yearbook Receives Recognition

By George Slaughter

The National Scholastic Press Association has nominated the 2020 Katy Junior High School yearbook, “Tiger Tracks,” for its Pacemaker award. The award recognizes student publications that “set the pace” for what is on-trend for outstanding design and excellent student coverage.

The yearbook was one of 64 chosen from approximately 380 submissions from across the country. Judges chose the winners for showcasing exceptional coverage, writing, design, and photography. It also provided visual and verbal ways to share its stories, according to a news release.

Katy was the only junior high school from the Houston metropolitan area to receive this recognition. Of the 64 yearbooks chosen, 13 were from junior high schools.

The pandemic forced judges to work under different circumstances. For this competition, nine judges worked in three regional sites across the country, judging the yearbooks that were shipped to those sites.

“This past year was very different for everyone, including many yearbook staffs across the country, who were tasked with figuring out a way to deliver a finished book to their campuses, despite no longer being on campus,” Candice Thomas, Katy Junior High yearbook adviser, said. “Finishing school virtually affected our staff tremendously. I am so very proud of my students for stepping up to the challenge and delivering an amazing book to their fellow classmates, despite all of its hurdles.”

Thomas said the yearbook cover’s vivid colors sets the “Vivid” theme.

“Its content is energetic and spirited depicting the great accomplishments and events that took place during such an unforgettable and challenging year,” Thomas said.

Twenty-eight Pacemaker award winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA (Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association) Spring National High School Virtual Journalism Convention on April 10.