Things to Know Before Your First Spray Tanning

Spray tanning is suitable for those who want to add some color to their skin. You can go for more than one color when you decide to spray tan your skin. On the other hand, spray tanning can cause many skin problems.

After your spray tanning session, don’t take the risk to face sun rays for a long time because it can cause sun poisoning. This can lead you to skin cancer. Besides, if you don’t take care, your skin color might change into orange color due to spray tanning.

If you are going for your first spray tanning, then there are some things you should know. Also, it will help you to take proper precautions to avoid any skin damage. It may prevent you from the worst case, which is skin cancer.

Take care of yourself and avoid intense sun rays. Besides, don’t go outside right after spray tanning. Some of the things you should know beforehand are as follows:

Go for Reputable Salons

You should settle your spray tanning appointment in a reputable salon which have good reviews from people. You should mainly know about the color they are offering and the ingredients and spray tan kit used with the tanning solution. You are risking your health if you don’t reserve your appointment with careful consideration.

Do Exfoliate Beforehand

You should scrub your entire body to remove dead skin before going for your first spray tanning. Take suitable massage therapy of your body gently in a circular motion for some time. After this, you wash your body with water. Now, you can feel your body skin soften compare to prior dry patches on your skin. The pigment applies effectively to soft and smooth skin.

Waxing of Full Body

You should know that before going for spray tanning, always wax your full body. It will have a significant effect during spray tanning, and your skin appears glowing. Waxing removes the dead skin of your body.

If you don’t do waxing, then the hairs prevent the spray tanning from being applied evenly. Waxing after the spray tan removes the color faster, and it’s not worth it that way.

Moisturize Body Skin

You should also know to moisturize your body with a lotion that keeps your skin hydrated before spray tanning. Take notice that doesn’t apply the moisturizer if you are going the next day to spray tanning on your body.

Some of the lotions or creams block the spray color from penetrating the skin. Make sure to moisturize your body skin daily after your spray tanning appointment.

Don’t Wear Jewelry

Before spray tanning on your body, remove all the accessories you wear to avoid pigment staining. Spray tanning should cover your all body to give perfect effect and glow. If you wear any jewelry, then it will leave tan lines on your body.

Apply Nail paint

Your nails should be safe from tan, so apply a clear coat of nail paint before going for full body spray tanning. You can create a barrier by using nail paint that helps to prevent your nails from staining.

Drink Water

You should drink more water after spray tanning on your body. For health safety, don’t get into any pool or ocean after a spray tan and don’t drink ocean water. Besides, drinking water will keep your body hydrated.

If you want your skin to glow and shine, make sure you are drinking lots of water. This way, the spray tanning on your body will last longer.

Don’t Go to GYM

You should need to know that right after spray tanning your body; you can’t go to the shower, gym, or any of your outside plans for at least 24 hours. You should wait for the pigment to even and settle on your body to provide the desired color.

Don’t Rush Things

You can’t do the spray tan on your skin a night before your function because its pigment needs time to settle. Make sure to do it before two or more days when it evenly settles in your skin. Also, apply the moisturizing routine consistently.

Conclusion

In the end, spray tanning gives your body a glow that looks pleasant to the eyes. Make sure to note the tips mentioned above, which helps spray tan remain on your body for a longer time.

Spray tanning can lead to health issues if any mishap happens. Avoid too much sun, and keep your body moisturized. Sun rays can cause blisters on your skin, and eventually, your skin can be sun poisoned. Drink water to prevent your body from dehydration.

You should prevent your body’s skin from any harm. Your body must be precious for you; then, you should also be kind to your skin. We hope you get to know the things from this blog you should know before your first spray tanning.