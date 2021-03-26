R E M I N D E R!!!! The Arc of Katy Fundraiser ﻿Geranium Sale

The Arc of Katy is pleased to partner with Fredericksburg Farms to cover Katy in the colorful blooms of geranium plants in spring 2021. We will have 1,200 geranium plants to sell — just in time for spring planting and gift giving. Multiple colors of geraniums will be available including red, watermelon, cherry rose, salmon, orange and light pink. The geranium plants each cost $8 and come in six-inch pots.

Also available for purchase will be cute and colorful handcrafted garden art items, lovingly created by The Arc of Katy’s day program participant artisans.

Proceeds from geranium plant sales will help fund programs and services that The Arc of Katy provides for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

The two-day sale will take place in the parking lot of The Arc of Katy building, 5819-C 10th Street, Katy, Tx. 77393 and will be Friday, March 26th from 9:30 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. and on Saturday, March 27th from 9:00 A.M. until sold out or 3:30 P.M. – whichever comes first.

Location:

The Arc of Katy Facility

5819 10th Street

Katy, Texas 77493

Click here for map

Dates/Times:

Friday, March 26 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 – 9:00 a.m. – Sold out, or 3:30 p.m. whichever comes first.