COVID Vaccine Update from Houston VA

Houston VA is now proud to offer enrolled Veterans of all ages the COVID vaccine. We will be hosting a variety of walk-in events this week for Veterans to get the vaccine. No appointment will be necessary for Veterans getting the vaccine at the below events, but Veterans are still able to call us and make appointments to get the vaccine if they want.

Drive Thru and Walk-In Vaccine Clinic at our Main Medical Center

Veterans can enter through our Almeda gate and get the vaccine from the comfort of their car or walk into the VA Regional Office.

Wednesday through Friday, March 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to noon

Vaccine Walk-in Clinic at Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic

Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway, Suite 205, Texas City, TX 77591

Vaccine Walk-in Clinic at Rosenburg VFW Post 3903

Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

1903 1st Street, Rosenburg, TX 77471

Veterans must be enrolled in VA Healthcare to receive the vaccine at these events. Veterans presenting to the above events will receive the Pfizer vaccine, along with an automatic appointment to get the second dose of the vaccine.

Veterans can also make an appointment to get their vaccine at the main Houston VA medical center, by calling 713-794-8985.