Katy ISD to Keep Safety Protocols Through End of School Year

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District announced Tuesday that it will continue to follow Texas Education Agency-established protocols, including face masks, frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, and social distancing, through the end of the school year.

Gov. Greg Abbott last week issued an executive order, set to go into effect Wednesday, that lifts these pandemic-compelled protocols. Businesses can operate at 100% capacity as they wish and can choose—but are not required—to follow the face mask and social distancing protocols.

Abbott’s order said schools may operate under Texas Education Agency guidance, which called for face masks, hand washing, and social distancing.

The district said in a statement that officials met with local health officials when considering how best to proceed. The district said it based its decision on these criteria:

The number of active COVID-19 positive cases across the district and in surrounding communities.

Teacher and staffs’ stated vulnerability and desire for continued protection again the virus.

A requirement of the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of school fine arts and athletic activities, that districts maintain a plan to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 during practices and events.

“At this time, I recommend that the Katy ISD Smart Restart safety protocols remain in effect across Katy ISD facilities until the end of the school year,” Dr. Ken Gregorski, superintendent, said. “The safety protocols have allowed our teachers and staff to successfully keep our classrooms and schools open while mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The district’s Phase 2 Safety Protocols, which went into effect March 1, will remain in effect. They include the practices set forth by TEA, as well as incorporates volunteers returning to campuses, and resumes large events/activities and outside usage of Katy ISD facilities. The district’s Phase 2 safety protocols can be found in the Katy ISD Mitigation Plan.

According to a dashboard the district set up on its website, the district as of Tuesday has 372 active COVID-19 cases. Of this, 263 are students attending school face-to-face, 17 are students attending through the Katy Virtual Academy, and 92 are staff cases.