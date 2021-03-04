The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Hosts Virtual “Doc Talk” on COVID-19 Vaccines: Truths, Myths, and Questions Marks

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is hosting a virtual “Doc Talk” presentation on COVID-19 Vaccines: Truths, Myths, and Question Marks with Frene’ LaCour-Chestnut, M.D. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., and at no cost to the public.

Dr. LaCour- Chestnut is an Associate Professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine and a physician who is dual board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics. She is passionate about providing primary care to underserved, urban communities, encouraging trainees to pursue careers in primary care and partnering with community organizations to provide health education to the public. LaCour-Chestnut earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and then attended Baylor Medical College for her medical school and a residency in combined internal medicine and pediatrics.

The Women’s Fund Doc Talk, a now virtual series of conversations with medical professionals on cutting-edge and trending health topics, is funded in part by The John P. McGovern Foundation and Wendy Haskell Meyer Endowment. Guests can join from the comfort of their home with Casey Curry as the moderator via Zoom video. The conversation will be posted afterward on The Women’s Fund website ( www.thewomensfund.org ) and Facebook Page .

For 42 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston-area through classes, workshops, lectures and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes 9,913 publications each year at no cost.